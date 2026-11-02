Vinny Pacifico Joins 'I Dream of Pizza' Cast Amid Dual Career

Pro wrestler Vinny Pacifico discusses his new role in the film 'I Dream of Pizza' and his commitment to balancing acting with his ongoing professional wrestling career.

Professional wrestler Vinny Pacifico has officially joined the cast of the upcoming film 'I Dream of Pizza,' marking a significant expansion of his entertainment portfolio beyond the wrestling ring. The Staten Island, New York-based competitor revealed the news through an interview with OutKick Dropkick, highlighting how he is managing the demanding schedules of both industries.

Pacifico Discusses New Film Role and Career Balance

Vinny Pacifico is stepping into a new cinematic chapter as he prepares to appear in 'I Dream of Pizza,' a project directed by Matt Provenzano. The actor discussed the unique challenges of maintaining a career in professional wrestling while simultaneously pursuing opportunities in film and television production.

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He noted that achieving a healthy work-life balance is paramount for any athlete looking to succeed in the ring while also building a presence in the entertainment industry. The competitive nature of pro wrestling requires constant travel and physical conditioning, which adds a layer of complexity when adding film and TV endeavors to the mix.

Pacifico emphasized that finding this equilibrium has been critical to his success. He stated that he has been able to carve out a distinct name for himself in the wrestling world while simultaneously making waves on the silver screen, proving that dual careers are possible with proper management.

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'I Dream of Pizza' Plot and Production Details

The film 'I Dream of Pizza' explores the story of a pizza-making prodigy who leaves Italy for New York City to open his own shop, only to find it has been taken over by an Italian crime family. The narrative blends elements described by Pacifico as similar to 'Goodfellas' and 'Ratatouille,' offering a positive and fun story with significant twists.

Joining Pacifico in the cast are Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Michael Leavy, Giorgio Cantarini, and Vic Dibitetto. While these notable actors are part of the ensemble, Pacifico confirmed that the full cast list is not yet complete and more surprises are expected to be announced soon.

Production for the movie is currently underway, with filming taking place in New York and some scenes scheduled to be shot in Italy. Pacifico expressed enthusiasm about the project, describing it as his first-ever Italian film and noting that the creative premise made it impossible for him to decline the offer.

Pacifico Commits to Wrestling and Acting Long-Term

Vinny Pacifico indicated that he intends to continue performing in professional wrestling for as long as his body allows. When asked if he sees a finish line for his wrestling career given his rise in the film industry, he responded definitively that he does not want to stop either pursuit.

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He stated his desire to do both forever, emphasizing that he believes he will find a way to keep his body healthy enough to continue wrestling regardless of his filming commitments. The competitor from Staten Island views the skills that have kept him solid in the ring as directly applicable to his acting career as well.

This announcement underscores the growing intersection between sports entertainment and mainstream media, as established figures like Pacifico leverage their popularity to secure roles in high-profile productions. Fans of both pro wrestling and independent cinema now have a new title to anticipate as filming progresses.