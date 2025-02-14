Vinicius Jr. Set for Mega-Deal, Real Madrid Faces Saudi Saudi Arabia Challenge

Vinicius Jr.'s contract negotiations with Real Madrid are heating up, with reports of a lucrative new deal and a potential rival bid from Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius Jr. 's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2027, and his representatives are actively seeking a substantial salary increase for the Brazilian star. Vinicius enjoyed a stellar year, finishing second to Manchester City's Rodri in the Ballon d'Or voting and securing the prestigious The Best FIFA Men’s Player award in December. Now, at 24, he is poised to command a wage befitting one of the world's elite footballers.

According to ESPN, Vinicius' contract demands, should he stay in Madrid, would place him amongst the highest-paid players globally, exceeding the salaries of both Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. His current earnings are reportedly around €10 million ($10.45 million) net per season, including performance-based bonuses. Negotiations are reportedly progressing positively, with Vinicius' representatives expressing optimism about meeting with Real Madrid executives in the coming days to finalize the details of a new agreement.However, the situation has attracted attention from an unexpected source: Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that Saudi clubs are prepared to make a staggering bid of $300 million to acquire Vinicius Júnior from Real Madrid this summer. On top of the hefty transfer fee, they are offering a mind-blowing $200 million per season on a five-year contract. Despite the immense financial allure of a move to Saudi Arabia, ESPN suggests that Vinicius is more inclined to extend his stay with Madrid than to join the Saudi Pro League, where former Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema now play.





