VinFast Appoints Chairman's Son to Top Post Amidst Global Expansion

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. VinFast has appointed Pham Nhat Quan Anh as chairman of the company’s board of directors, placing the son of founder Pham Nhat Vuong in one of the most influential positions at the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker as it faces growing ...

VinFast has appointed Pham Nhat Quan Anh as chairman of the company’s board of directors, placing the son of founder Pham Nhat Vuong in one of the most influential positions at the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker as it faces growing competition and mounting pressure to deliver on its global ambitions.

The appointment took effect May 23, replacing Le Thi Thu Thuy, who will continue serving as vice chairwoman of Vingroup, VinFast’s parent company and largest shareholder. VinFast said the leadership change is intended to support the company’s next phase of development as it expands its presence in international markets. At 33, Quan Anh is one of the younger executives to assume such a senior role at a major automaker. He is not a newcomer to the business, however.

Since joining VinFast in 2019, he has held leadership positions across vehicle development, manufacturing, planning, quality control, global sales, marketing, and after-sales operations. He currently serves as vice chairman and standing deputy general director of VinFast Trading and Production JSC. Prior to joining the automaker, he worked at Vinpearl, Vingroup’s hospitality division, where he served as deputy general director and deputy chief operating officer between 2017 and 2019. He holds a degree in business management from Singapore Management University.

The appointment further strengthens the influence of the founder’s family within the company. While VinFast has undergone several management changes during its rapid growth, strategic control has remained closely linked to Vuong and the broader Vingroup ecosystem. Quan Anh’s elevation to chairman signals continuity at a time when the automaker is navigating one of the most challenging periods in its history.

Over the past several years, VinFast has invested heavily in its international expansion, entering markets across North America, Europe and Asia while building a growing portfolio of electric vehicles. The strategy has raised the company’s global profile but has also been accompanied by significant financial losses and intensifying competition, particularly from Chinese EV manufacturers expanding aggressively into overseas markets.

In a statement, Quan Anh said VinFast would remain focused on executing its long-term strategy, advancing innovation and strengthening its global operations and customer experience. His appointment suggests VinFast is placing greater emphasis on operational experience and leadership continuity as it works to transform itself from a fast-growing challenger brand into a sustainable global automaker.

Raymond Gregory Tribdino, or Tribs, is an automotive and tech journalist for over two decades, a former car industry executive, and professor with deep roots in the EV space. He was an early contributor to EVWorld.com , was the motoring and technology editor for Malaya Business Insight and now serves as Science and Technology Editor for The Manila Times , along with co-hosting"TechSabado" and"Today is Tuesday.

" He's passionate about electrification, even electrifying his own motocross bike. Contact him at tribs.tribdino@gmail.com





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