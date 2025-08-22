Vineyard Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Roommate Attack

A 25-year-old woman from Vineyard, Utah, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly attempting to strangle her roommate.

A Vineyard woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to break her roommate's neck. Annika Rayelle Goodrich, 25, was arrested Monday evening following a domestic violence call at her residence. According to charging documents, Goodrich entered her roommate's bedroom and stated she was going to break her neck.

The victim described Goodrich grabbing her head and twisting it forcefully, stating it felt like how people would break someone's neck in a movie and believing Goodrich intended to kill her. Deputies questioned Goodrich, who reportedly admitted to wanting her roommate dead and confirmed attempting to snap her neck. Goodrich was then escorted to a couch and instructed to sit down, but she allegedly kicked out at two deputies, claiming they were being mean. The victim told investigators that while Goodrich had been physically aggressive in the past, this incident was uncharacteristically violent and she feared for her life. The victim also reported that Goodrich had previously made threats to slit her throat in her sleep





