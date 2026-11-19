A Vincent van Gogh masterwork sold for over $190 million at a Sotheby's sale in New York, shattering the public auction record for the artist's work.

Vincent van Gogh's painting, "Châtaigniers en fleurs" sold for over $190 million at a Sotheby’s sale in New York, shattering the public auction record for Van Gogh’s work.

In this file photo, the work was exhibited at an auction preview in Hong Kong on Oct. 13. The sale broke Van Gogh's previous auction record of $117.2 million. NEW YORK — Just days ago, the sale of a vibrant Vincent van Gogh masterwork painted at the end of the artist's life was thrown into chaos after heirs of a previous owner claimed it was sold"under duress" amid Nazi persecution.

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On Wednesday evening, it sold for over $190 million at a Sotheby's sale in New York, shattering the public auction record for Van Gogh's work. The week leading up to the blockbuster evening sale of"Châtaigniers en fleurs" was filled with twists and turns until the end. The unnamed heirs of Samuel Fischer, a Jewish publisher who lived in Berlin in the 1930s, claimed the painting had only been sold because of financial difficulties their family faced during Nazi rule.

Sotheby's and the seller, the family of late Argentinian businessman Carlos Pedro Blaquier and his art patron wife Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier, both released statements indicating they were taking the matter seriously and were open to dialogue, though the auction house said its provenance research did not match the assertion. Then, on Tuesday, Sotheby's announced it had reached an agreement with Fischer's heirs, without disclosing more about the terms.

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On Wednesday night, a three-minute bidding battle pushed the price far past Van Gogh's previous record of $117.2 million. The record-setting Van Gogh artwork, which depicts a burst of chestnut trees in the village of Auvers-sur-Oise, where the artist spent his final months after he was released from a psychiatric facility, had not been viewed publicly in half a century.

The Blaquier-Arrieta family did not loan their artworks to museums, so many of the 12 lots from Wednesday's sale have been rarely seen in recent decades. Resultingly, the collection had achieved"legendary mythical status," according to Sotheby's Europe chair Helena Newman.

"It's one of the greatest remaining collections of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art in private hands," Newman told CNN in September, referring to the group of artworks as"a mini Musée d'Orsay. " Cézanne's"Arlequin," for example, is the only example of the artist's Harlequin series not held by a museum. It sold for over $111 million at Wednesday's auction, taking the total for the collection's 12 paintings to almost $412 million.

The sale also included works by artists including Edgar Degas and Camille Pissarro. Pierre-Auguste Renoir's"En Canot " and Claude Monet's"Le Jardin des Tuileries" were among the other top lots, fetching $27.5 million and $20.23 million, respectively. This year's marquee November auctions, held across the New York headquarters of Sotheby's, Christie's, Phillips and Bonhams, are expected to generate around $2.4 billion in sales.

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Earlier this week, Christie's saw a new record set for the work of Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, whose"Betonte Ecken," once sold by the Guggenheim for just $62,000, fetched $85.8 million. Elsewhere, Roy Lichtenstein's"Reflections on Painter and Model" sold for $24.7 million, and one of late Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's"Infinity Net" paintings sold for a record $15.1 million on Monday.

On Tuesday, just hours before a planned auction, Christie's postponed the sale of a Frida Kahlo artwork previously reported as missing from a museum in Mexico City. In a statement, a spokesperson for the auction house said the painting had been withdrawn"for further research," adding:"We look forward to selling this work at a later date.

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