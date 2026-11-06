Vincent Thomas Bridge Closure Set for Nov 7 2026

The Vincent Thomas Bridge will close for 16 months starting November 7 2026 to replace its deck. Caltrans officials confirmed the timeline during a San Pedro conference.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge will close just after midnight on Friday, November 7, 2026, marking the start of a projected 16-month construction period. This major infrastructure shutdown is designed to facilitate a comprehensive deck replacement for the critical link between San Pedro and Terminal Island. The closure represents one of the most significant traffic disruptions in Southern California this year.

Caltrans has scheduled this extensive closure to replace the deteriorating bridge deck in the San Pedro area. The timeline was confirmed during a media conference held in San Pedro on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Officials stated that the work is necessary to ensure the long-term structural integrity of the bridge and to improve safety for the thousands of daily commuters and freight vehicles that cross the span.

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Closure Mechanics and Timeline

The closure mechanism involves a complete shutdown of traffic across the Vincent Thomas Bridge starting immediately after midnight on November 7, 2026. Caltrans Public Information Officer Nathan Bass addressed the media to outline the logistics of this massive project. The team aims to complete the deck replacement within the 16-month window, which would extend well into early 2028.

Some preliminary repair work has already begun on the bridge as of October 29, 2026. These early efforts were conducted in the southbound lanes to prepare the structure for the full closure. Caltrans Structures Construction Manager Daniel Nnodim explained that these initial steps are crucial for the overall success of the 16-month timeline.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Impact

Stakeholders including the Port of Los Angeles and local community leaders recognize the economic necessity of this repair. LA Executive Director Gene Seroka emphasized the importance of the bridge for regional supply chains during a signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding on July 30, 2026. The agreement aims to evaluate long-term options for replacing or modifying the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

Caltrans has prepared detailed traffic control plans to manage the absence of the bridge. A Caltrans poster displayed at the media conference in San Pedro outlined specific traffic control officer locations to assist drivers during the transition period. Digital signs around the area are already alerting drivers to the upcoming closure to encourage route planning.

Related Infrastructure Developments

The bridge closure coincides with other major infrastructure milestones in the region. Port of Los Angeles officials and community leaders recently celebrated the completion of the $139 million SR 47 Interchange Project. This project connects the Vincent Thomas Bridge to the LA Waterfront and was formally marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 29, 2026.

The intersection of the SR 47 Interchange Project and the bridge deck replacement highlights the coordinated effort to modernize Southern California transportation corridors. Drivers and logistics companies must now navigate the 16-month gap while relying on the newly improved interchange systems for regional access. The combined impact of these projects is expected to reshape freight movement patterns for several years.

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Next Steps for Commuters

Commuters and commercial drivers are advised to monitor Caltrans updates as the November 7, 2026, deadline approaches. The 16-month duration requires significant long-term planning for both local residents and national supply chains dependent on the Port of Los Angeles. All traffic rerouting strategies will be enforced starting the morning of November 7, 2026.

The bridge remains open to traffic as of October 29, 2026, with crews continuing their preparatory work. Final inspections and the installation of temporary barriers are expected in the days leading up to the midnight shutdown. Authorities urge the public to adjust their travel habits immediately to accommodate the upcoming absence of this vital crossing.