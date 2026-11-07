Vincent Thomas Bridge Closure: 16-Month Deck Replacement and Traffic Detours

Caltrans closes the Vincent Thomas Bridge for 16 months starting Nov. 7 to replace the deteriorating deck. Drivers must use specific detours like Anaheim Street while workers combat concrete fatigue.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge officially began a comprehensive 16-month closure on Saturday, November 7, 2026, to facilitate a critical deck replacement project. California Department of Transportation officials initiated the shutdown to address severe structural deterioration that threatens the safety of commuters and freight transport. This major infrastructure intervention targets the aging bridge that serves as the primary connector between San Pedro, Terminal Island, and Long Beach.

Concrete Fatigue Triggers Closure

Caltrans public information officer Nathan Bass addressed the media in San Pedro on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to explain the urgency of the project. The agency identified the root cause as concrete fatigue resulting from decades of heavy traffic, particularly from port-related logistics. Environmental damage from the marine environment and the bridge's age further accelerated the need for full road replacement after years of patchwork repairs proved insufficient.

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Detour Routes and Traffic Management

Motorists traveling to Terminal Island must navigate a primary detour using Harry Bridges Boulevard to access State Route 47. Additional routing guidance directs traffic toward the 710 Freeway via the same boulevard. Drivers accustomed to recent temporary closures have already adjusted to using surface streets like Anaheim Street and Pacific Coast Highway as alternatives.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Signal Installation

Local road improvements are currently underway on all designated detour routes to handle the increased volume. Transportation crews have completed resurfacing and striping for roads and intersections while installing new traffic cameras and temporary traffic signals. These enhancements aim to streamline the flow of vehicles through intersections that were not originally designed for such high levels of transit traffic during the construction period.

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Manual Control and Truck Enforcement

Traffic control officers will be deployed to 18 key intersections in the area to manually facilitate traffic flow throughout the construction phase. Local police departments have expanded commercial trucking enforcement, specifically targeting the Wilmington community which faces increased port-related traffic. Diana Jimenez, public information officer for Caltrans District 7, confirmed that the agency is utilizing these strategies to minimize local traffic impacts.

Lighting Outages and Project Timeline

Bridge illumination will be significantly reduced during the 16-month window, with only red navigation lights remaining on the two towers and above the channel. All other lighting will be restored following construction, coinciding with the bridge's reopening to the public. Caltrans officials emphasized that work will proceed around the clock, with all lighting and signage fully upgraded by the time operations resume.