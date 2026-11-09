Vincent Thomas Bridge $750M Rehab Closes, Sparks Noise Complaints

Caltrans closes the Vincent Thomas Bridge for a 16-month, $750 million rehabilitation project. Residents report intense overnight noise and vibrations disrupting sleep in San Pedro.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro has officially closed for a massive $750 million rehabilitation project that will last for 16 months. While state officials emphasize the necessity of replacing the aging deck and implementing safety enhancements, local residents are raising immediate alarms about the disruptive side effects. Since construction activities began early Saturday morning, noise levels have reportedly intensified, making it difficult for people living nearby to rest comfortably.

Project Scope and Closure Timeline

Caltrans is executing a comprehensive deck overhaul of the iconic green bridge, a critical infrastructure asset for commerce and transportation in the region. The agency scheduled a total 16-month shutdown beginning on November 7 to complete the work efficiently. This extensive closure period is projected to impact daily commuters and local businesses in San Pedro until March 2028.

Also read Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro closes for 16 months as $750 million renovation project begins

State officials decided on this specific timeline after extensive engagement with residents, stakeholders at the Port of Los Angeles, and elected officials. They determined that accepting this 16-month disruption was preferable to alternative options that would have required a partial closure for a significantly longer duration. The goal is to balance long-term structural integrity with the immediate needs of the community.

Resident Reports of Intense Noise and Vibration

Residents living along N. Harbor Boulevard have described the situation as overwhelming, particularly after midnight. Alex Denysov, a local resident, stated that while detours and road frustrations have been constant for the past year, the start of the rehabilitation project brought a dramatic escalation in disturbance. He shared footage capturing the intensity of the work, noting that the noise was so loud that it seemed impossible to stop or block out.

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Denysov highlighted that the disturbance extends beyond just sound, with significant physical vibrations felt inside apartment buildings. He specifically noted that units facing the ramp and the bridge are most affected. Another nearby resident echoed these sentiments, explaining that they had installed modifications inside their apartment to muffle the sound, yet they could still feel the vibrations throughout the structure. The collective frustration centers on the timing and intensity of the overnight work.

Caltrans Defense and Traffic Management

Nathan Bass, District 7 Public Information Officer for Caltrans, explained the rationale behind the project schedule. He stated that officials agreed on the 16-month timeline because the bridge is vital for the area. Bass emphasized that partial closures would have prolonged the disruption for a much longer time. The agency argued that a complete closure allows for faster, more efficient repairs that ultimately benefit commerce.

To mitigate congestion on surrounding streets, Caltrans completed local road improvements along designated detour routes before the project started. The agency plans to deploy traffic control officers at critical intersections throughout the area to maintain traffic flow. These measures are intended to minimize the impact on drivers and ensure that the detours do not create additional bottlenecks in the neighborhood.

Community Reaction and Official Response

Despite support for the infrastructure update, residents like Denysov are calling for more considerate scheduling of loud construction activities. He questioned why the loudest parts of the construction are conducted at night when everyone is resting. He expressed full support for fixing the infrastructure but argued that the timing of the work should be adjusted to respect the sleep of nearby residents. This sentiment reflects a broader concern about work hours rather than the project itself.

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Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker's office addressed these community concerns in a statement. The office clarified that while they do not set state construction schedules or working hours, they understand the residents' grievances. McOsker's team pledged to monitor the site and discuss these issues with Caltrans to determine if additional mitigation measures can reduce the noise impact. They aim to find a balance between necessary construction and community well-being.

Next Steps and Ongoing Monitoring

FOX 11 contacted Caltrans on Sunday regarding the overnight noise and construction work hours but was awaiting a response at the time of reporting. The media outlet spoke with resident Alex Denysov and reviewed official information about the rehabilitation project. They also obtained a statement from Councilmember McOsker's office to provide a comprehensive view of the situation.

As the project progresses, the focus will remain on managing community relations while ensuring the bridge is safely rebuilt. Residents along N. Harbor Boulevard continue to navigate the challenges of living next to a major construction site. The outcome of discussions between local officials and Caltrans will likely determine if work hours are adjusted in the coming months to alleviate the reported disturbances.