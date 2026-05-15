Vincent Macaigne and Laetitia Casta Steal the Show at Cannes with Playful Display While Travolta Divides Fans with New Look

French actor Vincent Macaigne and model Laetitia Casta create a memorable moment by carrying each other on the Cannes red carpet for the Karma premiere. Meanwhile, John Travolta’s bold fashion choices spark polarized reactions among fans.

French actor Vincent Macaigne made a memorable entrance at the Cannes Film Festival with partner Laetitia Casta by sweeping her off her feet during the red carpet premiere of the new French film Karma.

The 47-year-old actor carried the 48-year-old model in his arms as they displayed playful energy outside the screening venue. Macaigne cut a sophisticated figure in a tailored black suit, while Casta stunned in a black strapless gown adorned with a diamond necklace. Their lighthearted interaction continued as the couple ascended the festival’s iconic grand staircase together, laughter between them accentuating the magical atmosphere.

Other stars at the premiere included Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard, who supported the project in a sleek black leather Chanel dress. The film follows Jeanne, a troubled woman rebuilding her life in northern Spain with Daniel, who is unaware of her dark past. When Jeanne’s godson disappears, she flees to France and seeks refuge in a religious community. Daniel becomes her ally in evading authorities who believe she is guilty.

Meanwhile, Hollywood icon John Travolta drew mixed reactions as he arrived in a striking new look—a black-dyed beard paired with a cream beret and gold spectacles. The 72-year-old actor sported a noticeably slimmer physique and posed energetically with his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, further surprises TLC audiences. Fans took to social media toreact with bewilderment, some describing Travolta’s appearance as resembling a surrealist artist. Others speculated about cosmetic procedures that enhanced his youthful aura.

Travolta, who received an honorary Palme d’Or on red carpet night, revealed he was unprepared for the recognition, calling it an unexpected career pinnacle





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Cannes Film Festival Vincent Macaigne Laetitia Casta Karma Premiere John Travolta

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