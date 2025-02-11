Vince Neil's Jet Crashes at Scottsdale Airport, Killing One

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with another jet at Scottsdale Airport, resulting in one fatality and injuries. The incident occurred during landing when Neil's jet veered off the runway and struck a parked plane.

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with another jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon, resulting in a fatality and injuries. According to authorities, Neil's jet was landing at the airport when it veered off the runway and crashed into a parked plane. Neil's representative, Worrick Robinson, IV, confirmed that Neil was not on board at the time of the incident.

Robinson stated that Neil's thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and he is grateful for the swift response of first responders. The arriving jet, which originated from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway and struck a Gulfstream 200 jet parked on private property, as reported by Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at Scottsdale Airport. Kuester indicated that the left main landing gear of the arriving jet appears to have malfunctioned, leading to the collision. Four individuals were aboard the arriving jet, and one person was in the parked plane.Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio revealed that two individuals injured in the collision were transported to trauma centers, while another was in stable condition at a hospital. He stated that efforts were underway to recover the body of the deceased victim. The runway at Scottsdale Airport has been closed and is expected to remain closed for an extended period. Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky expressed her concern and stated that she is actively monitoring the situation and in communication with relevant authorities. Borowsky conveyed condolences to those affected by the accident and offered prayers for their well-being





