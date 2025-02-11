Vince Neil's Jet Crashes at Scottsdale Airport, Killing Pilot and Injuring Girlfriend

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was involved in a crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, resulting in a fatality and injuries. The crash occurred when the Learjet veered off the runway during landing and collided with another parked business jet. Neil was not on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed into another plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, February 10, resulting in a fatality and injuries. The collision occurred in the afternoon, with Neil not on board the aircraft at the time. A statement released by Neil's representative on the band's Instagram account confirmed the incident, stating that the Learjet 35A veered off the runway during landing and collided with a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet.

Two pilots and two passengers, including Neil's girlfriend, Rain Andreani, were on board the Learjet. The statement expressed Neil's condolences to those affected and gratitude for the first responders' efforts. Scottsdale Fire Department spokesperson Captain Dave Folio confirmed one fatality and four injuries, with TMZ reporting that Andreani sustained five broken ribs. Her friend also suffered injuries, while their traveling dogs miraculously survived the crash. The co-pilot of Neil's jet was also hospitalized. A previous statement by the band, which has since been deleted, identified the pilot of Neil's plane as the deceased. The band expressed their condolences to the families of both the pilot and the injured passengers, and pledged to support the family of the deceased pilot.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement confirming the incident, stating that the Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into the Gulfstream 200. The FAA is currently investigating the cause of the accident.





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vince Neil Motley Crue Plane Crash Scottsdale Airport Arizona

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fatal Collision at Scottsdale Airport Involves Vince Neil's Private JetA tragic accident occurred at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona when two planes collided on the runway, resulting in at least one fatality. One of the planes involved was a Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil.

Read more »

Vince Neil's Jet Crashes at Scottsdale Airport, Killing OneA private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil crashed at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, resulting in one fatality and four injuries. The landing gear malfunctioned, causing the jet to veer off the runway and collide with a larger aircraft. Neil was not on board at the time of the crash.

Read more »

Vince Neil's Jet Crashes at Scottsdale Airport, One KilledA private jet owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil was involved in a fatal crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Authorities say one person died and three others were injured when the landing gear failed, causing the plane to veer off the runway and collide with another jet. Neil was not on board the aircraft.

Read more »

Vince Neil's Plane Crashes at Scottsdale AirportA Learjet 35A owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed at Scottsdale Municipal Airport on February 10, 2023, colliding with a parked Gulfstream G-200 jet. One fatality and four injuries were reported. Vince Neil was not on board the plane at the time of the incident.

Read more »

Vince Neil's Plane Crashes at Scottsdale Airport, Killing OneA Learjet owned by Vince Neil, frontman of Motley Crue, crashed at Scottsdale Airport on Monday, resulting in one fatality. The plane veered off the runway during landing and collided with a parked aircraft. Neil was not on board at the time of the accident. Two pilots and two passengers were aboard the Learjet, with five people total involved in the incident.

Read more »

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil Owned Plane Involved in Deadly Scottsdale CrashA Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil crashed in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The crash occurred when the Learjet veered off the runway upon landing and collided with a parked Gulfstream 200.

Read more »