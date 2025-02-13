Vince Neil's Close Friend and Horse Trainer Killed in Private Jet Crash

A private jet carrying singer Vince Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah Andreani, and their friend Lance Graves crashed in Arizona, tragically claiming Graves' life. The crash occurred while en route to Arizona from Oklahoma. Andreani and the other pilot survived, sustaining injuries.

A private jet crash tragically claimed the life of acclaimed singer Vince Neil 's close friend and horse trainer , Lance Graves , on February 11, 2023. Graves, a certified flight engineer since 1978 and a pilot since 2019 according to the Federal Aviation Administration, was flying with Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah Andreani, and another pilot. The crash occurred while en route to Arizona from Oklahoma, where Neil was celebrating his 64th birthday on February 8th.

While Neil remained in Florida, Andreani was headed to Scottsdale for the Royal Crown Barrel Race competition. Andreani and the other pilot survived the crash but sustained injuries. Andreani suffered five broken ribs, as reported by AZFamily. Graves' passing deeply affected the horse racing community. He was known for his skill and expertise, particularly with Neil's prized horse, Rosie Neil, a reigning barrel racing champion. Graves and Neil had been friends for 15 years, meeting when Andreani, interested in horses, sought Graves' guidance. The trio planned the Arizona trip as an escape from the cold weather at their respective homes in Oklahoma and Tennessee. Graves' last words, shared with the world, poignantly reflected the fragility of life: 'As we close in on Valentine’s Day, a holiday reserved for love and human connection, please hold those you love close to you, safe in the arms of love. Remember what your knees are for because “this” can all be gone in an instant’.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vince Neil Private Jet Crash Lance Graves Horse Trainer Arizona

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil's plane involved in deadly crash in ArizonaThe Federal Aviation Administration said a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet

Read more »

Mötley Crüe Frontman Vince Neil's Plane Involved in Fatal Scottsdale CrashA Learjet owned by Vince Neil crashed in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in one fatality and injuries to multiple passengers. The pilot tragically died, while Vince Neil's girlfriend sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more »

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil owns one of the planes involved in Scottsdale crashOne of the planes involved in the deadly Scottsdale plane crash is owned by Mötley Crüe front man Vince Neil.

Read more »

Vince Neil's Plane Involved in Deadly Scottsdale CrashA Learjet 35A owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed in Scottsdale, Arizona, injuring five people and resulting in one fatality. The plane veered off the runway upon landing and collided with a parked Gulfstream 200. While Neil was not on board, his girlfriend sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The pilot tragically died, and two other passengers are in critical condition.

Read more »

Vince Neil's Jet Involved in Fatal Crash at Arizona AirportA private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was involved in a fatal collision with another aircraft at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. One person was killed, and four others were injured in the incident.

Read more »

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil Owned Plane Involved in Deadly Scottsdale CrashA Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil crashed in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The crash occurred when the Learjet veered off the runway upon landing and collided with a parked Gulfstream 200.

Read more »