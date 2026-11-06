Vince Neil Plane Crash and Legal Update

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil faces legal charges and reflects on recovery after a Learjet collision in Arizona injured his partner and killed a friend.

Vince Neil, the lead vocalist of the legendary heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, is navigating a complex period involving legal proceedings and significant personal health challenges. The singer, whose full birth name is Vincent Neil Wharton, has been subject to recent legal action in Tennessee while simultaneously addressing the severe physical toll of a 2018 aviation accident.

Legal Proceedings and Court Appearance

Andreani, who is 45 years old, was booked by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee on Sunday, November 1. Arrest records indicate that Andreani was released on a $5,000 bond the day following the booking. She is scheduled to appear in court in connection with a domestic-related assault charge on December 3 at 1 p.m. local time.

Also read All nine victims in Florida plane crash officially identified by PBSO

Details of the Scottsdale Airport Collision

The legal and personal turbulence for the musician is linked to a high-profile aviation incident that occurred at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land when it veered from the runway. The aircraft subsequently collided with another parked plane.

Injuries and Passenger Survival

Vince Neil was not aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. However, the incident resulted in serious injuries for those on board. Andreani suffered five broken ribs during the collision. A friend traveling on the flight also sustained injuries. The jet's co-pilot and another female passenger were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, two dogs that were aboard the plane survived the accident.

Advertisement

Health Recovery and Physical Therapy

Neil has been open about the long road to recovery following the accident, which impacted his ability to perform and move normally. He recalled a period where doctors told him he would not be able to return to the stage. Neil described a progression from requiring assistance to walk, to using a wheelchair, and eventually moving to a walker and then a cane.

Band Statements and Future Plans

Neil stated that getting his brain to coordinate with his legs has been like a full-time job. He emphasized that he is now able to walk without assistance but acknowledged the difficulty of the rehabilitation process. Mötley Crüe officially canceled a headline slot at the Boardwalk Rock festival on Thursday, April 4, citing the singer's ongoing health problems. The band issued a statement confirming that they fully support Neil in prioritizing his recovery and asked fans to wish him well during this time.