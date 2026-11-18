The family of the iconic Green Bay Packer Coach Vince Lombardi has granted an exclusive life rights option to Eighteen Worldwide production company

Jennifer Dodge and Traci Balthazor To Oversee Animation Across Both Paramount And Warner Bros As Bill Damaschke Departs The James Bond Search Shows How Daunting The Process Is In An Age When Everyone On Social Media Is An ExpertWith the Green Bay Packers a week away from playing the Los Angeles Rams for a Thanksgiving Eve football game, another legendary Packer is looking to join the team in Tinsletown.

Sources tell Deadline, the family of the iconic Green Bay Packer Coachand Massimiliano “Max” Musina for a feature film about the revered coach. Manera is on board to pen the script.

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“Vince Lombardi demanded excellence, and he gave it back in equal measure to the men who played for him,” said Manera, who wrote the screenplay that won over the Lombardi family. “Writing this film meant living with that standard every day. To have the Lombardi family’s trust, and the voices of the players who were there, is one of the greatest responsibilities I have ever carried. ” Manera and Musina will produce the film through their Eighteen Worldwide LLC.

Insiders add a scripted television series and documentary projects are also a possibility as well through the rights deal. The film currently has no distributor and is expected to be independently financed. The agreement was made with Lombardi’s son, Vince Lombardi Jr., on behalf of the family, through its representative, Luminary Group . Former Lombardi players Dave Robinson, Boyd Dowler, Marv Fleming and Chuck Mercein are also expected to be part of the film.

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The story begins with Lombardi’s arrival in Green Bay in 1959, when the franchise’s very existence in the NFL was in jeopardy.

“Coach Lombardi built a culture of winning that still shapes how people compete and lead, long after they leave the locker room,” said Musina. “His philosophy was simple and almost impossible to live up to: prepare harder than anyone and take care of the man next to you. That’s how we’re approaching this film.

James has written a script worthy of him, and we’re grateful to Vince Lombardi Jr., the Lombardi family, and Luminary Group for placing his story in our hands. ” Lombardi, Jr. will serve as an executive producer, as will Pete Enfield and Jonathan Faber of the Luminary Group LLC. Co-executive producing will be Robert Schmidt, head of the Vincent T. Lombardi Foundation, who also served as founding executive director of the Pro Football Retired Players Association.

“Coach Lombardi’s lessons outlived every game he coached,” said Schmidt. “This film will carry them to a new generation, on and off the gridiron. ” When Lombardi took hold of the Green Bay Packers in 1959, the team was coming off a dismal 1-10-1 season. But he immediately turned the fortunes of the franchise around, and in nine seasons coached the team to five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls.

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Lombardi’s personal philosophy of chasing excellence, reaching one’s mental and physical best individually while giving all to the team and pushing through adversity to achieve your goals was applied to the game of football. And in doing so, he gained undying loyalty. He is considered the best football coach of all time.

“More than fifty years after his passing, Coach Lombardi’s name still stands for excellence, and protecting his legacy is a responsibility the family takes seriously,” said Pete Enfield, President of Luminary Group LLC. “James Manera’s screenplay and Eighteen Worldwide’s vision for a project of this magnitude earned the family’s trust, and Luminary Group is proud to be part of bringing it to audiences around the world.

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