Vince Gilligan Calls for More 'Good Guys' in Hollywood

At the 2025 Writers Guild Awards, acclaimed screenwriter Vince Gilligan urged Hollywood to create more compelling heroes, arguing that the current obsession with villains is glamorizing negative traits and neglecting the importance of positive role models.

Vince Gilligan , during his acceptance speech for the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement at the 2025 Writers Guild Awards , took a moment to address the current climate and urged Hollywood to shift its focus towards creating more compelling and inspiring heroes.

Gilligan, known for his work on critically acclaimed shows like 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' acknowledged that he was being honored for his success in crafting complex and captivating characters, many of whom fall on the morally ambiguous side. However, he expressed a desire for a change in narrative, particularly in an era where real-life villains seem to be gaining prominence. He pointed out the pervasive presence of self-serving individuals who disregard societal norms and operate outside the law, noting the irony that despite a deeply divided nation, there is a shared consensus that these harmful figures are on the rise. While Gilligan didn't offer a solution to this societal challenge, he proposed a starting point: writers should create more good guys. He argued that for decades, Hollywood has glamorized villains, making them appear more appealing and desirable. Examples like Darth Vader and Hannibal Lecter have inadvertently inspired viewers to emulate these anti-heroes, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.Gilligan emphasized the need for stories that celebrate heroism, selflessness, and compassion, drawing parallels to the outpouring of support and kindness witnessed during the recent LA wildfires. He encouraged writers to continue exploring their passions and convictions but urged them to consider the impact of their narratives. He suggested that creating characters like George Bailey and Andy Taylor, who embody the ideals of integrity and generosity, could contribute to a more positive societal atmosphere, particularly during challenging times. Gilligan concluded his speech by reiterating his belief that stories have the power to shape perceptions and inspire change, and that by focusing on the good, writers can make a meaningful difference





