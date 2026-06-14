Vince Gillian Says Carpenter's 1982 The Thing Beats Its 1951 Predecessor and Echoes His New Apple TV+ Series

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gillian explains why John Carpenter's 1982 sci‑fi horror remake The Thing surpasses the original, citing its civilian protagonists, relentless dread, and relevance to his Apple TV+ series Pluribus.

Vince Gillian , the celebrated creator behind the television landmark Breaking Bad and its acclaimed spin‑off Better Call Saul, recently explained why the 1982 John Carpenter science‑fiction horror film The Thing surpasses its 1951 predecessor.

In a candid video interview for the film‑community site Letterboxd, Gillian sat down with three of his Apple TV+ collaborators - Rhea Seehorn, Carlos‑Manuel Vesga and Samba Schutte - to dissect the strengths of Carpenter's version and to draw parallels with the streaming series Pluribus, which Gillian currently helms. Gillian noted that the earlier film, The Thing from Another World, suffered from a structural flaw: its cast consists almost entirely of stoic Army men who remain unflinching in the face of a shape‑shifting alien terror.

By contrast, Carpenter's remake places an ensemble of ordinary civilians in the isolated Antarctic outpost, forcing them to confront an unimaginable threat with palpable fear and desperation. The shift from heroic soldiers to terrified everyday people, Gillian argued, yields a more authentic and relatable narrative, allowing audiences to feel the characters' dread.

He also praised Kurt Russell's magnetic presence, suggesting that even the most iconic performances of the era pale in comparison to the chemistry he observed among his Pluribus castmates. The discussion also touched on the critical reception of both films. Carpenter's The Thing enjoys a 92 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82 percent certified‑fresh critics' score, cementing its status as one of the all‑time greats in horror cinema.

Its 1951 counterpart, while still respected, registers a slightly higher Tomatometer at 87 percent but falls short in audience enthusiasm, reflected in a lower Popcorn Meter score of 73 percent. Gillian highlighted how the core premise of an alien pathogen reshaping humanity resonates in his own series. In Pluribus, a mysterious alien virus infects Zosia (Karolina Wydra) and threatens to transform the global population into a single hive mind, mirroring the parasitic horror of The Thing.

However, the series diverges by focusing on flawed civilian protagonists such as Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), Manousos Oviedo (Carlos‑Manuel Vesga) and Koumba Diabaté (Samba Schutte), rather than invulnerable military figures, thereby preserving the sense of vulnerability that Gillian admires in Carpenter's film. Beyond the thematic connections, Gillian also paid homage to the film's production pedigree. He noted that The Thing was directed by John Carpenter, written by Bill Lancaster (adapted from John W. Campbell Jr.'s novella Who Goes There?

), and supported by a notable supporting cast that includes Wilford Brimley, Keith David, Donald Moffat, Richard Dysart and others. While Pluribus season 2 remains untitled and without a definitive release date, Gillian's enthusiasm for The Thing underscores his ongoing fascination with stories that blend science‑fiction speculation with visceral, character‑driven terror.

The Letterboxd interview, which also showcased brief clips from both the 1982 film and scenes from Pluribus, serves as a reminder that classic horror can continue to inspire contemporary creators, especially those who value the tension that arises when ordinary people are thrust into extraordinary, nightmarish circumstances





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