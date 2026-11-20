Vin Diesel reveals intense workout visuals and confirms March 17, 2028 release for Riddick: Furya, while detailing a $70 million new thriller project.

Vin Diesel has officially confirmed that Riddick: Furya is scheduled to reach theaters on March 17, 2028. The action star used this specific date to anchor the next major installment of the sci-fi saga. This announcement provides a clear timeline for fans who have been awaiting the continuation of the series.

Diesel shared intense gym photos on Instagram this week to mark the occasion. The images showcase his sculpted physique under dramatic lighting. He appeared focused in a black vest and printed shorts. This visual display serves as a teaser for his upcoming cinematic projects.

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In his accompanying caption, Vin Diesel addressed the supportive feedback from his audience. He described his routine as multitasking while reading comments between sets. He expressed gratitude for the grace the studio has allowed to get the finale right. The buzz at Universal Pictures is palpable among the team.

The actor hinted at specific characters he is preparing to portray in the Riddick universe. He mentioned Kaulder, Theo, and the Furyan explicitly. Diesel also teased a potential new character discovery in Australia. He noted the irony that Riddick was born there.

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This new character would be discovered in the Outback and still live decades later. The production location adds a layer of historical depth to the narrative. It suggests a significant expansion of the existing lore. Fans are eager to see how this fits into the broader story.

Beyond the sci-fi franchise, Vin Diesel is leading a new original thriller. The project is titled Burial Hill and is directed by Jamie Payne. Mike McGrale is writing the screenplay for this ambitious venture. It represents a significant departure from the Fast and Furious series.

The story centers on a reclusive groundskeeper with a mysterious past. He is forced to save a young woman from a corrupt State Police unit. This narrative shift focuses on grounded character-driven suspense. It moves away from the high-octane vehicular action typical of Diesel's roles.

The production carries a substantial $70 million budget. This signals a major investment from the studio in this new venture. Production is expected to begin early next year. Ample time is allowed for pre-production and casting.

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Diesel remains attached to the Riddick: Furya project. However, the production status remains somewhat uncertain compared to Burial Hill. The actor is balancing commitments between these two major endeavors. Both projects require significant attention for success. This dual focus highlights his continued dominance in the action genre.