Vin Diesel's Last Witch Hunter Free on Tubi Ahead of Sequel News

Vin Diesel's fantasy film is now streaming free on Tubi as Lionsgate develops a sequel to the 2015 movie despite mixed reviews and long delays.

Vin Diesel's 2015 fantasy action film The Last Witch Hunter is now available to stream for free on Tubi. This release comes at a pivotal moment for the franchise, as reports indicate that Lionsgate is actively working on a sequel. The announcement has reignited interest in the movie after an 11-year wait for a follow-up to the original story.

Diesel, widely recognized for his roles in the Fast & Furious series and as the voice of Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took on a unique challenge with this project. The film was loosely based on his personal Dungeons & Dragons campaign, blending his signature action-hero style with high fantasy elements. Watching the film on a free platform allows new audiences to experience this distinct side of his career.

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The Core Story and Premise

The plot centers on Kaulder, an immortal witch hunter who has lived for centuries. The story is set in the modern day, where the historical threat of the Witch Queen and malicious witches continues to endanger humanity. Kaulder is tasked with preventing the return of the Witch Queen, whose power previously caused the Black Plague.

This modern setting provides a fresh take on the witch hunter genre, which is often confined to historical periods or the far-flung past. The concept of an ancient protector navigating the contemporary world offers a natural hook for viewers. The narrative relies on this contrast between the timeless protagonist and the present-day world to drive the action forward.

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Critical Reception and Reviews

The Last Witch Hunter received poor critical reviews upon its initial release in 2015. The film holds a 14% critic score and a 44% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes to this day. Critics frequently cited the film's heavy reliance on computer-generated imagery as a primary drawback. Many reviewers felt the movie leaned too heavily on overused tropes and clichés common in the genre.

Some of the negative reception can be attributed to the high standards set by other fantasy films. Movies like Lord of the Rings established a strong benchmark for visual spectacle and storytelling depth. Audiences comparing The Last Witch Hunter to these giants may have found the immersive world-building lacking. However, the film still managed to entertain those willing to accept it as a fun romp.

Box Office Performance and Context

Despite the mixed critical response, the film performed reasonably well at the box office. It earned approximately $146 million worldwide, according to data from Box Office Mojo. This financial success was notable given the mixed reviews and suggests that the concept had a broad appeal.

The adaptation of Diesel's own Dungeons & Dragons campaign may have contributed to this success. Fans of the actor or the game might have been drawn to the unique origin of the story. The film is often viewed as a fun watch that does not require deep analysis. Many audiences enjoy it as a so-bad-it-is-good experience or a lighthearted action escape.

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Sequel Developments and Future Plans

Interest in The Last Witch Hunter is growing again due to news about a sequel. Vin Diesel has been open about his desire to continue the story. In 2020, he confirmed that plans for The Witch Hunter 2 were still in motion. This statement followed earlier speculation that the first film's performance might kill the franchise.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie, has also been involved in the sequel discussions. Reports indicate that Lionsgate was actively creating the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter. This confirmation suggests that the studio sees potential in the property despite the initial critical reception. The free availability on Tubi may help build a dedicated fanbase for the upcoming release.

The delay in producing a sequel can be attributed to various factors, including the reception of the first film. The box office results were not groundbreaking, which may have caused hesitation. However, the recent statements from Diesel and the studio indicate a renewed commitment. Fans are now watching the original film with the hope of seeing a follow-up soon.

The combination of Diesel's star power and the fantasy genre keeps the project relevant. The availability on Tubi provides an easy entry point for potential viewers. With a sequel potentially in development, the timing of this free release is strategic. It allows both old fans and new audiences to revisit the story before the next chapter begins.