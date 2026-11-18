Amazon MGM Studios acquires international rights to Burial Hill for up to $40 million, launching a new franchise starring Vin Diesel and directed by Jamie Payne.

Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly finalizing a lucrative agreement to acquire most of the international distribution rights for Burial Hill. This high-profile thriller stars Vin Diesel and marks a significant departure from his well-known action franchises. The financial value of this new agreement is estimated at approximately $35 million to $40 million. Under the specific terms of the arrangement, Amazon will secure all rights in those designated territories.

The project has generated considerable buzz behind the scenes in recent months. It was initially expected to be presented at the American Film Market. However, growing interest from major studios prompted Amazon MGM Studios to engage in the process early. This proactive move helped secure the rights before competitors could make stronger offers.

Also read Vin Diesel To Star In Action Film 'Burial Hill', Amazon Strikes Deal

Jamie Payne has been confirmed as the director for Burial Hill. His extensive and varied credits include directing the Netflix Luther films. He also helmed the original Idris Elba-led Luther series, Outlander, The Alienist, and Doctor Who. Payne brings a diverse range of experience from both television and streaming platforms to this feature film.

Production on Burial Hill is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year. The filming is most likely to take place in Australia. The producers have already arranged additional funding to support the shoot. The film carries a budget estimate between $60 million and $70 million.

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Burial Hill is intended to launch a new franchise centered on Diesel's character. This role features a reclusive groundskeeper with a mysterious and complex past. The story follows a corrupt State Police unit that pursues a young witness to their crimes. This pursuit leads the antagonists directly into the cemetery where the protagonist lives.

Diesel's character must return to the violent world he left behind to protect her. His mission is to expose the cops who are determined to bury the truth. This narrative represents a significant departure for the actor. It marks his first major role outside the Fast and Furious and the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy film series.

While the international deal is near completion, discussions are also underway regarding a potential North American distribution deal. The identity of the interested parties for the North American rights remains unclear at this stage. The specific entities considering this territory have not yet been publicly identified.

The movie marks Diesel's first major departure from the Fast and Furious franchise. He is best known for his long-running role in that series. He also voiced Groot in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy film series. This new project showcases a different side of his acting capabilities.

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Vin Diesel recently set the comment section on fire after posting a photo alongside Christopher Nolan. Fast and Furious fans are eager to see what he does next. His latest Groot photo has sparked wave reactions among Marvel fans as well.

This project highlights the enduring power of Vin Diesel as a box office draw. Even outside his biggest franchises, he can attract major studio attention. The high budget and international deal suggest strong confidence in the material. Burial Hill is shaping up to be a major event in the upcoming cinematic calendar.