Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to late co-star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow at Cannes Film Festival

Legendary actor Vin Diesel paid a touching tribute to his late co-star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow at a special Cannes Film Festival screening, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the iconic film franchise. Vin shared his deep bond with the family, referred to Walker by his nickname Pablo, and broke down in tears while honoring the late actor.

Vin Diesel broke down in tears as he paid tribute to his late co-star Paul Walker 's daughter Meadow at a special Cannes Film Festival screening on Wednesday.

Marking 25 years since the first film was released, the actor joined the cast of the 2001 hit for the glitzy screening, where the film received a four-minute standing ovation. After the rousing reaction, Vin broke down in tears as he embraced Paul's daughter Meadow before reflecting on his relationship with the actor, and referring to his late co-star by his nickname Pablo.

Paul tragically died in a car crash in 2013 aged 40, when Meadow was just 15, and she joined the cast for the anniversary screening to honor her late father





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Vin Diesel Paul Walker Cannes Film Festival 25Th Anniversary Fast And Furious Franchise Family Moments Meadow Walker Brotherhood Introduction Talking About Family Embrace Meadow Poignant Tribute Paul Walker Foundation Twin Turbo Mark IV Toyota Supra Rally

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