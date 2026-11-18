Vin Diesel is attached to star in Burial Hill, an original action film directed by Jamie Payne, with Amazon MGM Studios finalizing international rights.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially moved forward with a substantial financial commitment to Vin Diesel's new original action project, Burial Hill, by finalizing a deal for most of the international distribution rights. This agreement is reportedly valued in the range of 35 to 40 million dollars, marking a significant validation of the project's commercial potential in global markets. The deal underscores the high demand for the film, which has been circulated as a hot property among industry buyers for several months leading up to this milestone. This international pact stands as the primary structural agreement currently in place, providing a solid financial foundation for the production to proceed with confidence.

While the international rights are now largely secured, the situation regarding domestic distribution remains distinct and unresolved. Negotiations for the North American rights are said to be ongoing, and a final agreement has not yet been struck between the studio and potential domestic distributors. This separation of international and domestic deals is not uncommon in high-value action cinema, but it does leave a key piece of the puzzle unfinished before all logistical plans can be fully solidified. The outcome of these domestic talks will be critical in determining the final release strategy and marketing push within the United States.

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The narrative core of Burial Hill revolves around a compelling and gritty premise that diverges from Diesel's typical hero archetypes. The story follows a corrupt State Police unit that aggressively pursues a young witness to their crimes, driving them into the cemetery where Diesel's character resides. Diesel portrays a reclusive groundskeeper with a deeply mysterious past, effectively living in self-imposed isolation from the law enforcement corruption plaguing the region. His character is ultimately forced back into the dangerous world he abandoned, driven by the moral imperative to save the witness and dismantle the officers determined to bury the truth forever.

Creative leadership for this high-stakes thriller falls to director Jamie Payne, who brings a proven track record of handling intense, character-driven narratives. Payne previously directed the two Luther movies for Netflix, showcasing his ability to balance violent action sequences with deep emotional resonance and complex police procedural elements. The screenplay is crafted by Mike McGrale, whose work on the upcoming John Wick spinoff Caine demonstrates his proficiency in building stylized, high-octane action worlds. McGrale's script is described as following the corrupt State Police unit that pursues a young witness to their crimes into the cemetery which Diesel's character calls home, creating a tense siege-like atmosphere.

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Financially, the project is positioned as a major mid-to-high budget production with a total budget estimated between 60 and 70 million dollars. This substantial investment reflects the scale of action set pieces and the international scope of the distribution strategy. The film will be produced by Vin Diesel and Samantha Vincent through their One Race Films banner, alongside Marc Butan of Mad River Pictures. Matt Berger, also associated with Mad River Pictures, will serve as an executive producer, ensuring that the creative vision aligns with the commercial expectations of the studio. This production team has a history of successfully managing large-scale franchise operations, which lends credibility to the ambitious scope of Burial Hill.

From a scheduling perspective, principal photography is reportedly set to commence in the first quarter of 2027, with Australia emerging as the likely primary destination for filming. The choice of Australia suggests a potential reliance on its robust screen infrastructure and tax incentive structures, common for major American productions seeking international flavor or logistical efficiency. This start date is contingent upon the North American distribution being figured out first, highlighting the interconnected nature of the financing and production timeline. If filming gets underway early next year as planned, audiences will likely see the movie at some point in 2028, according to the report.

This new venture marks a rare and strategic departure for Vin Diesel from his established franchises, most notably the Fast & Furious franchise, where he has built his global superstardom. The intention behind Burial Hill is explicitly to make Diesel's groundskeeper character the focus of a new franchise, signaling a long-term commitment to this original IP. By stepping outside the familiar boundaries of Dom Toretto's world, Diesel is attempting to reestablish his versatility as an action star capable of anchoring entirely new cinematic universes. This move is particularly notable given the massive global footprint of his existing brands, representing a bold creative risk.

The timing of Burial Hill's production is strategically aligned with Diesel's broader career milestones, particularly his work on the Fast & Furious saga. Diesel is currently gearing up for filming on Fast Forever, the planned final installment in the saga, which is reportedly eyeing a December production start for its March 17, 2028, release date. This dual-track approach allows Diesel to manage his commitments by alternating between the conclusion of his most famous role and the launch of a new potential flagship franchise. The overlap in release windows for both films will likely create a significant moment in box office history for the actor's filmography.

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Industry observers will be closely watching the resolution of the North American distribution talks, as this could significantly impact the marketing strategy and potential theatrical rollout. The successful launch of Burial Hill could not only secure Diesel's status as a bankable star for original concepts but also provide a new profitable franchise asset for Amazon MGM Studios. The combination of a compelling script, a seasoned director, and a proven star in Diesel creates a strong foundation for the project to meet commercial expectations. The global deal already in place provides a safety net, ensuring that the film has a built-in revenue stream regardless of domestic box office performance.