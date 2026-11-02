Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 II EVO Review Astro Photography Prime

The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 II EVO FE offers apochromatic design and compact build for $399. This review details image quality, astigmatism, and value for Sony and Nikon Z users.

Viltrox has released the AF 35mm f/1.8 II EVO FE (APO), a budget-friendly prime lens designed to deliver high optical performance without a premium price tag. Marketed at $399 and £385, this compact optic targets astrophotographers and generalists using Sony FE and Nikon Z mount cameras. The lens combines an apochromatic design with a lightweight metal build to offer a compelling alternative to more expensive optics.

Optical Construction and Design Specs

The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 II EVO FE (APO) features a complex internal structure comprising 13 elements arranged in 10 groups. This configuration includes an apochromatic (APO) design specifically engineered to minimize chromatic aberration, a common flaw in budget lenses. Despite these advanced optical goals, the physical footprint remains small, measuring 3.33 x 4.37 inches or 69 x 76 mm. The lens weighs just 12.52 oz or 355 g, making it highly portable for handheld shooting or travel.

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The build quality utilizes metal components that provide a premium feel often absent in entry-level glass. It features a manual aperture ring that allows photographers to switch between manual adjustment and an 'A' setting for in-body control. This ring supports customizable clicks, which can be toggled on or off depending on whether the user prioritizes tactile feedback for stills or silent, smooth adjustment for video.

Image Quality and Astigmatism Findings

Center sharpness is excellent when shooting wide open at f/1.8, making the lens suitable for low-light scenarios. However, testing reveals specific aberrations at the frame edges. At f/1.8, astigmatism causes stars to appear as crosses on the left side of the frame. While visible only upon zooming into high-resolution images, this isolated flaw requires consideration for serious astrophotography work.

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Stopping down the aperture significantly improves edge-to-edge performance. Vignetting, which is strongest at f/1.8, disappears completely by f/4. Sharpness increases gradually between f/2.8 and f/5.6, reaching a sweet spot at f/8 and f/11. These apertures offer identical sharpness levels before diffraction effects begin to degrade image quality at f/16.

Currently, Adobe Lightroom lacks a specific lens profile for the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 II EVO FE (APO). Users must manually correct vignetting and distortion. Creating custom presets allows photographers to streamline this correction process during post-production. Shooting at f/2.8 provides greater clarity across the entire frame compared to f/1.8, though it requires higher ISO settings to maintain exposure.

Versatility and Competitor Alternatives

While faster f/1.4 and f/1.2 lenses exist, they are typically bulkier and more expensive. The f/1.8 maximum aperture of this Viltrox lens offers a practical compromise for photographers who prioritize portability over maximum light gathering. The 58mm filter thread size also reduces the cost of accessories. Night filters for this diameter are generally more affordable than those required for larger filter threads found on pro-grade lenses.

The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 II EVO FE (APO) is similar in size and weight to the Viltrox AF 55mm f/1.8 FE (APO). Both lenses offer comparable value propositions for mirrorless camera users. The ability to customize the Fn button on the lens barrel adds further utility for both photographers and videographers. This lens represents a significant step forward in making apochromatic optics accessible to budget-conscious consumers.