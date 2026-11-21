Kaydee Amorosa scored the game winner in the first overtime to vault the No. 11-ranked Wildcats into the second round. Next up, No. 3 Texas Tech.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For the first time since 2006, Villanova is moving on in the NCAA Tournament . The Wildcats defeated the Nittany Lions, 1-0, in overtime at Jeffery Field on Friday night.

Midfielder Kaydee Amorosa scored the golden goal off a header in the box that Penn State goalkeeper Mackenzie Gress was unable to clear..

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“We were going to take a lot of punches, and we talked about going to overtime, like set pieces, transition,” Amorosa said postgame. “That’s where we’re going to get them. ” It’s the first time Penn State has been eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 1997, and it’s the first win in the Big Dance for any program within Philadelphia’s Soccer Six since Villanova’s win over Toledo in 2006.

Penn State dominated possession and shots on goal in what was its 100th NCAA tournament game, but ultimately the Nittany Lions made a costly mistake at the worst time.

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“That’s one that’s going to take a little time to process,” Penn State coach Erica Dambach said. “You got to give Villanova a lot of credit. Obviously, a good game plan, good enough to keep a really high-scoring attacking group off the scoreboard. Good goalkeeping.

“But as I said to the group after the game, it doesn’t matter how much you have the ball, ... how many shots you have. Our sport is a particularly cruel one. ” Missed chances Penn State looked to be the better team throughout regulation, but was unable to convert on any of its opportunities. Leading scorer Aubrey Kulpa was nearly alone with Villanova goalie Hannah Dickinson inside the box in the second half, but shot it right to her.

Minutes later, Olivia Babcock wound up with the right side of Dickinson’s net, but she missed wide. There were also instances of players whiffing on or failing to track passes inside the box. Some of the Nittany Lions’ missed chances were because of great stops by Dickinson, who ended with seven saves. Penn State had 18 total shots compared to Villanova’s four.

“I think my defense does a great job in making my job easy,” Dickinson said. “Defensively, we played incredible. There’s so much guts, there’s so much grit in that performance, and that’s what we pride ourselves on in this program. And so tonight it was just a demonstration of what we’ve been doing all season.

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” Up next… Villanova will take on No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the second round at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas. Time and date have not been set. The Red Raiders defeated Abilene Christian, 2-0, in their Friday night first-round match.