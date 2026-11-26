Villanova's Jake Fiegen and Penn's Michael Zanoni have been heating up to start the season, while NET rankings will determine which one of Penn, St. Joe's and Drexel will advance in the Big 5 Classic.

Villanova has a busy Thanksgiving Thursday. The Wildcats will have their routine 10 a.m. practice.

Then, they’ll fly out to Lawrence, Kan. , for their Black Friday matchup against the No. 12 Jayhawks and plan to have a Thanksgiving dinner when they arrive. It’s a reminder of the bustling nature of college basketball. Here’s what we have seen from another busy week in the Big 5: Nothing but NET On Tuesday, Drexel faced crosstown rival Penn at the Palestra.

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With a win, the Dragons would have stamped their ticket to the Big 5 Classic championship game. Penn had other plans. The Quakers defeated Drexel in the Big 5 matchup. Now, for the first time since the “Classic” format was adopted four years ago, there’s a three-way tie in one of the tournament’s pods.