Villanova’s season comes to an end with 2-1 loss to Texas Tech in NCAA Tournament second round
It was the first time this season Villanova lost after scoring the first goal.
A historic Villanova women’s soccer season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament . Villanova traveled to Winston Salem, N.C. to face No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
It was the first meeting of the two programs. The Wildcats were able to take a 1-0 lead early in the second half, but Texas Tech scored two unanswered goals to come away with a 2-1 win. It was the first time this season Villanova lost after scoring the first goal. The Wildcats were previously 15-0-1.
Villanova was outshot, 16-2 . The second-round finish marked Villanova’s farthest run in the NCAA Tournament since 2006, when the Wildcats last won a tournament game. Villanova defeated No. 6-seeded Penn State in the first round. The 2026 season is one of the best seasons in program history.
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