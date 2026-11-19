The Wildcats set their sights on a conference championship at the start of the season. But it wasn’t the final destination. Coach Samar Azem says the postseason is about “about the process.”

Villanova women’s soccer set its sights on one goal at the start of the season: win the Big East championship. It had not been done in 23 years.

Almost the entire roster was not born when it last happened. But the team collectively agreed that they had the talent and work ethic to do it. After finishing the regular season 12-1-5, with Villanova’s only loss against Butler on Oct. 24, the Wildcats found themselves playing in the Big East tournament. They defeated No. 3-seeded Seton Hall, 3-0, to move on to the Big East championship against No. 1 Xavier, a nationally ranked team.

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Villanova took a 1-0 lead before Xavier tied it.

“I can’t drink coffee for a month because my heart rate spiked and stayed so high,” head coach said Samar Azem when asked about Xavier’s game-tying goal. Then, Amalia Cardo scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to win Villanova’s second Big East title in program history and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament .

“It means the world,” Azem said. “When we put on any of our Villanova gear, we know that it is representing more than just ourselves. We’re representing the university, all the students, the faculty, the staff, and we’re representing our alumni as well, and they’ve built an incredible foundation for us.

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” Villanova will make its seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament when it travels to No. 6 Penn State on Friday at 6 p.m. The Wildcats last advanced to the tournament in 2009, when they earned an at-large bid and lost in the first round. Winning a conference championship didn’t seem in reach until Azem took over in 2021.

The program had not been to the NCAA Tournament in 12 years, and Azem came in with the goal to take the program back.

“When she started her tenure, you had to set the foundation first,” said graduate goalkeeper Hannah Dickinson. “And I think those first couple years were obviously hard. But you have to set the cultural foundation before you can start seeing results, and I think that’s what we did. And last year and this year — those results have come to fruition a little bit.

And instead of you working on culture, now we’re working on execution. ” Dickinson, the Big East goalkeeper of the y ear , transferred to Villanova from Southern California for her junior year, leaving a top 50 national program where she was a starter. She wanted to join a school that had not been in the postseason in a long time.

“I said to her this is going to be one of the hardest things you’ve ever done, is what you’re going to do, day in and day out, in this program because we’re going to challenge you,” Azem said. “But it’s also going to be unbelievably rewarding because we are going to win a Big East championship together. ” After Villanova defeated Xavier to win the conference title, Dickinson found Azem, hugged her, and picked her up.

She told Azem, “You were right. ” “But it’s not because I did anything,” Azem said.

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“It’s because of the work she did and everything she and her teammates put into rebuilding and reawakening this program. ” Villanova had one of the best defenses in the country this season. It held opponents to nine goals in 20 games, including 13 shutouts. The Wildcats rank fifth in shutout percentage and fourth in goals-against average in the nation.

While Dickinson has starred in goal, conference defensive player of the year Meredith Palmer led the defensive efforts elsewhere.

“I remember talking with some of our teammates in the beginning of the season, and it was like, what if we can make it to the Big East tournament? ” Palmer said.

“But as the season went on, it wasn’t like a ‘What if? ’ It’s like we’re going to make it to the Big East tournament, and then we’re going to win it too. And so I think it’s just that mindset going in, that belief in yourself. ” The team understands the season is not over, and the Big East championship was not the final destination.

Villanova would need six wins to earn its first national championship, which concludes on Dec. 13 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

“In 2003, the last time we won a Big East was also the last time we made a run in the NCAA ,” Azem said. “They went to the Sweet 16. And we know we’re representing that. So the history there is going to be a story that our team knows, and we keep repeating this week that this is not about the destination, but that’s also been part of our process all season.

“It’s never about the destination. It’s been about the process, the journey of who we’ve become and what our identity is. ”