Villanova is eight games into the 32-game schedule, 25% of the way through it, and they’re 5-3 with more causes for concern than reasons for optimism with Big East play just three weeks away.

Four times on Friday night Villanova went four or more minutes without making a basket. The scoring droughts weren’t all built the same. The Wildcats turned it over nine times in the first half, so the two first-half slumps featured a few turnovers.

They also shot miserably from three-point range, so the elongated stretches without makes featured lots of basketballs hitting the rims. Villanova lost, 65-50, on Black Friday at No. 12 Kansas. It marked the fewest amount of points the Wildcats have scored under Kevin Willard. They’re eight games into their 32-game schedule, 25% of the way through it, and they’re 5-3 with more causes for concern than reasons for optimism with Big East play just three weeks away.

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Here are four concerning Villanova trends that showed up again on Friday night. Going streaking Basketball is a game of runs, but Villanova treats that old adage like it must apply to every game. The Wildcats lost their opener in Rome to Notre Dame because they went cold for a long stretch. They did the same in a road game at Pittsburgh after taking a second-half lead.