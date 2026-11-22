The Villanova Wildcats beat the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines 79-73. Trey McKenney scored 22 points for Michigan despite turnovers and foul trouble.

On November 21, 2026, the No. 18 ranked Michigan Wolverines suffered a decisive 79-73 home loss to the unranked Villanova Wildcats. The contest took place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Michigan entered the game as a high-profile opponent but ultimately fell short against a determined Villanova squad. The defeat marks a significant setback for the Wolverines, who struggled with execution and turnovers throughout the evening.

Mckenney Leads Scoring Amidst Michigan Turnovers

Sophomore guard Trey McKenney served as the offensive anchor for Michigan, leading all scorers with 22 points in the defeat. Despite his individual scoring efficiency, the Wolverines could not overcome their collective mistakes. The team struggled to maintain momentum, particularly in the first half where sloppy play defined the narrative.

Also read How to Watch Michigan Basketball vs. Villanova: TV Channel, Storylines, Prediction

Michigan began the game with promise, establishing an early 14-6 lead just over four minutes into the contest. However, the offense stalled immediately after that surge. The Wolverines managed only 15 points in the final 15 minutes of the first half, allowing Villanova to close the gap. The deficit reached five points at halftime, with the score standing at 34-29 in favor of the Wildcats.

Cadeau Struggles and Estrella Foul Trouble

A major factor in Michigan's offensive stagnation was the performance of star point guard Elliot Cadeau. Cadeau was directly responsible for four of the Wolverines' 10 first-half turnovers. His shooting woes were equally troubling, as he went 0-for-6 from the field during the opening 20 minutes. He finished the first half with just one point, failing to provide the playmaking stability his team required.

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Defensive issues also plagued Michigan, particularly involving forward J.P. Estrella. Estrella, considered the team's best big man, picked up his fourth foul almost immediately in the second half. This early foul trouble forced him to the bench during a critical segment of the game. Villanova capitalized on Estrella's absence, extending their lead to 17 points with just under 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

Second Half Tactical Shifts and Late Effort

The second half highlighted tactical challenges for the Wolverines as they attempted to rally. With Cadeau struggling and Estrella sidelined due to fouls, Michigan did not effectively utilize McKenney in the first 10 minutes of the half. He was forced to create difficult shots off the dribble rather than running designed plays. McKenney did not see a set play drawn up for him until the 10-minute mark, where he successfully converted a three-point shot.

Cadeau finally found his rhythm late in the game, finishing the night with 11 points. His first field goal of the evening did not occur until five minutes remained on the clock. The late surge was insufficient to overcome the earlier deficit and the 17-point lead Villanova had built. The Wildcats held firm to secure the 79-73 victory, capitalizing on Michigan's second-half hesitation and error-prone play.

Key Player Contributions and Final Score

Villanova's defense was anchored by the presence of center Luigi Suigo, who guarded Michigan's interior threats. Suigo's presence in the paint helped mitigate Michigan's size advantage. The final score reflected a complete team effort by the Wildcats, who limited Michigan's key players to inefficient performances during crucial stretches.

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The loss leaves Michigan with questions regarding their ball security and half-court execution. The disparity in turnovers, with Michigan committing 10 in the first half alone, proved costly. As the Wolverines look ahead, they must address the reliance on contested shots and the inability to sustain offensive leads against unranked opponents. The game serves as a stark reminder of the competitiveness in college basketball.