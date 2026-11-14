Grant Morris Targets Doom Clone to Groom New HYDRA Overlord

Red Skull and Grant Morris target young Victor von Doom clone while historical villains reuse Captain America identity to exploit his heroic legacy and moral authority.

Grant Morris, the villainous HYDRA variant of Steve Rogers, has launched a new campaign to groom a young clone of Victor von Doom as the next overlord of HYDRA and America. This sinister plot unfolds while the original Steve Rogers remains in a coma following his recent confrontation with Thunderbolt Ross. Morris, also known as Stevil, is using this period of vulnerability to seize Cap's shield and manipulate the successor of Doctor Doom for his own ends.

Morris tricked Sam Wilson into allowing him to escape with both Vic and the iconic shield. He then took the young clone, referred to as Vic, on a covert cross-country tour to an undisclosed location that likely serves as a HYDRA safehouse. During this journey, Morris has been feeding Vic subtle propaganda designed to shape him into the perfect ruler for both the organization and his own twisted vision of America.

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This new scheme is a rehash of Morris's origins as a HYDRA loyalist created when the Red Skull manipulated the sentient Cosmic Cube Kobik. Although Kobik eventually restored the original Steve, Morris survived and has continued his villainy by stealing identities. His current plan mirrors his past successes by leveraging the shadow of Doctor Doom to instill authority and fear in Vic.

The Red Skull has a long and disturbing history of stealing Captain America's identity and body. In the recent storyline United States of Captain America issue number two, the Red Skull switched forms with Steve Rogers using the Cosmic Cube. This act of identity theft is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend among villains who wish to assume the mantle of Captain America to exploit its symbolic power.

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Other adversaries have also attempted to usurp Steve Rogers' name and title throughout history. William Burnside stole his identity in the 1950s, and the Punisher assumed the role immediately after Steve's apparent death during the Civil War war. These incidents underscore the persistent threat to Steve Rogers' legacy, as villains constantly seek to replace or corrupt the symbol of heroism he represents.

The desire to become Captain America stems from Steve Rogers' role as the gold standard for selfless heroics. He was the second individual, after Beta Ray Bill, to prove worthy of wielding Mjolnir, the hammer of Thor. This feat further cements his status as a paragon of virtue and the ultimate moral compass for the Marvel Universe.

The superhero community's implicit trust in Steve Rogers makes deceptions using his face highly effective. The public naturally turns to Captain America in times of crisis, making betrayals particularly shocking and impactful. This trust is precisely why Morris's plan to use Vic as a pawn is so dangerous and strategically sound for HYDRA.

Meta-contextually, Steve Rogers embodies Marvel's unique brand of heroism, representing a soul that is beyond pure and an unyielding commitment to doing the right thing. His perfection creates a stark contrast that invites challenge, similar to how Superman serves as the standard for superheroes in general.

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The endless number of evil clones and deceptive versions of Captain America illustrates the narrative tension between ultimate good and the corrupting influence of power. Villains constantly try to abuse the trust placed in Steve Rogers, viewing his goodness as a weakness to be exploited rather than a strength to be admired.

As Morris continues his indoctrination of Vic, the stakes for the Marvel Universe remain incredibly high. The original Steve Rogers is currently incapacitated, leaving a power vacuum that enemies are eager to fill. The world is waiting to see if the genuine hero can recover in time to stop this new threat from rising.