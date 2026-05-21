Villagers oppose PETA plan to have a giant statue of a hen and her chick at a roundabout known for its wild chickens

Villagers near a roundabout renowned for its wild chickens have criticized an attempt by an animal rights group to have a giant statue of a hen and its chick erected there. The proposed statue would feature wording urging motorists to honk their horns to show support for the birds. However, locals complained that such an action could affect traffic safety and lead to unnecessary noise in the area.

Villagers near a roundabout renowned for its wild chickens have criticised an attempt by an animal rights group to have a giant statue of a hen and its chick erected there with wording urging motorists to honk their horns to show support for the birds.

The extraordinary feature would adorn the so-called ‘Chicken Roundabout’ in Ditchingham, Norfolk, where up to 300 fowl have lived at times. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have written to Norfolk County Council offering to pay for it if it agrees to rename the junction ‘Save the Chickens Roundabout’





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Chicken Roundabout PETA Animal Rights Group RSPCA Norfolk County Council Highway Code Honk Horns Compassionate Roundabout Rename Giant Statue Intensive Chicken Operations Slaughtering Process Sheds Wild Chickens

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Villagers oppose PETA plan to have a giant statue of a hen and her chick at a roundabout known for its wild chickensVillagers near a roundabout renowned for its wild chickens have criticized an attempt by an animal rights group to have a giant statue of a hen and its chick erected there. The proposed statue would feature wording urging motorists to honk their horns to show support for the birds. However, locals complained that such an action could affect traffic safety and lead to unnecessary noise in the area.

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