Villagers Furious as Illegal Traveller Site Granted Permission to Stay Until 2029

A Government planning inspector has allowed an illegal traveller site in Blaby, Leicestershire, to remain until 2029, citing the welfare of children living there and the Equality Act. Over 400 residents had objected, but the inspector overturned the council's refusal, prompting anger from locals who accuse the travellers of hiding behind their culture to avoid the law.

Furious villagers in Blaby, Leicestershire, have voiced their anger after an illegal traveller site was granted permission to remain until 2029, claiming the travellers are hiding behind their culture to avoid obeying the law.

The site, located just metres from the Grade II-listed Blaby Hall and a Victorian ice house, was erected over the August bank holiday weekend last year. Travellers illegally installed fences and gates without planning permission. Blaby District Council refused a retrospective planning application in November last year, but a Government planning inspector overturned that decision on appeal in April.

The inspector, Melissa Madge, cited the need to consider the best interests of the three children living on the site, aged 12, eight, and three. She noted that the family had formed a settled base and that removal could force them to live on the roadside, disrupting the children's education. Madge also referenced the Equality Act, which makes race a protected characteristic, stating that Romany Gypsies and Irish Travellers are ethnic minorities.

She argued that the benefit of allowing the children to remain on the site should attract significant weight in the planning balance. More than 400 residents objected to the site, which borders a conservation area. Local residents expressed outrage, with one saying it is ridiculous that travellers can flout planning laws while ordinary people must follow them. Another resident, who feared backlash, stated that the travellers are hiding behind their culture to avoid obeying the law.

Social media users branded the decision a joke and questioned the authority of the planning committee. The council had initially refused the application, stating that the site was a discordant feature too close to the historic hall.

However, the applicant, Martin McDonagh, argued that the site meets a pressing accommodation need for travellers in the district. Planning inspector Melissa Madge granted temporary permission until June 1, 2029, which is 1,378 days after the travellers arrived. She reasoned that a temporary permission would reduce the severity of harm because the development is primarily a land use and returning the land to its original condition would not be unduly complicated.

Councillor Mike Shirley, Blaby District Council portfolio holder for Planning and Strategic Growth, expressed disappointment that the council's decision was overturned. Residents fear this decision will encourage more travellers to flout the rules, with some suggesting that the site could eventually be rented out. The controversy highlights tensions between traveller community rights and local planning enforcement, with many feeling that the law favours those who break it first





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Traveller Site Planning Permission Community Opposition Equality Act Children's Welfare

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