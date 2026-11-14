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Village expresses gratitude to first responders, good Samaritans after deadly crash

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Village expresses gratitude to first responders, good Samaritans after deadly crash
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The village of Western Springs commended first responders and good Samaritans who acted swiftly in the aftermath of a fiery crash between a train and a car that claimed the lives of two young children.

The village of Western Springs commended first responders and good Samaritans who acted swiftly in the aftermath ofAn Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Quincy struck the vehicle at Wolf Road around 8 a.m. near the Western Springs Metra station, officials said.

Two children, later identified as students at Pleasantdale Elementary in nearby La Grange, were killed. A third person was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, authorities said. Video from the aftermath showed the car had been destroyed by the impact and fire, leaving its badly burned frame on the tracks for hours as emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene. Debris from the vehicle, including a shoe and what appeared to be clothing, was scattered nearby.

Also readElementary school remembers 2 girls killed in Amtrak train crash in Western Springs

Village officials said in a statement that the railroad crossing gates were functioning and engaged at the time of the crash. According to the village, several police officers and good Samaritans helped remove an injured adult from the vehicle and bring them to safety on the platform.

"The Village is grateful to everyone who offered assistance without hesitation," the statement read, in part. "Our staff and community members should be commended for their efforts - not only immediately after the accident, but also during the investigation and recovery in the hours that followed. " Mark Wolz, the owner of Elite Fitness, a gym located directly outside the crash site, said his nephew was among the first to rush to help.

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He said his nephew and other drivers helped pull a woman from the car.

"I would like to just say thank you to them, because they ran out and helped right away," Garvey said. "They saw a lot, but they were heroes for that. "

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