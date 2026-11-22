Villa Vie's Odyssey was a second chance at life at sea for passengers burned by failed residential cruises. Now, some are stranded after it collapsed.

Villa Vie's Odyssey was Shirene Thomas' second attempt at a life at sea. Courtesy of Shirene ThomasVictoria Majestic hasn't sailed. Life at Sea was canceled.

Now, Villa Vie has collapsed, too.the never-ending round-the-world cruise, met its untimely end in Cambodia. For some passengers, it was a familiar story: Several passengers had previously bought into another cruise company that promised and failed to deliver on the same lifestyle. Like Villa Vie, it sold a yearslong voyage around the world on a ship people could live on permanently.

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In 2024, several people who had put down deposits with Victoria told Business Insider theyIn 2024, Business Insider interviewed retirees who pulled out of the Victoria Majestic and went on to buy into Villa Vie's Odyssey. This year, we spoke to them again, right as their dream was collapsing — again.told Business Insider in a call on Thursday that there was "nothing I wouldn't have done" to keep the Odyssey sailing.

"I put everything I had into this," he said. "It's been completely devastating. " Victoria Cruises Lines did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Victoria's website still advertises the residential cruise, describing the Majestic as a "new kind of affordable lifestyle.

" In a blog post published on October 28, a day after Villa Vie suspended operations, Victoria said it would not set sail until it had sold 80% of its cabins. In 2023, Randy and Kit Cassingham sold their Colorado home to put money down on the Majestic. After growing concerned about the cruise line's viability, they asked for their deposit back and began exploring other options.

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"We have rebooked on Villa Vie. We're still committed to the lifestyle," Randy told Business Insider in 2024.

"We still want to do it. " For two years, the Odyssey sailed around the world. Over its last few months, its itinerary changed, services deteriorated, andincreased as Villa Vie struggled with cash flow, a problem the company said was exacerbated by rising fuel prices. The financial distress culminated in"We love to travel, but we hate the logistics of airlines and airports and all that," Cassingham said in October, after the Odyssey stopped sailing.

"And the idea that the home would move around the world was fantastic. "If you have worked on the Villa Vie Odyssey and have a story to share, get in touch with this reporter:"I have already sailed around the world three times," she told Business Insider in 2024. Her only child had died, and a mobile life on the sea suited her: "I have the gift of tremendous freedom.

I have no grandchildren, so I don't have anything to tear at my heart like most people do.

" In 2024, she canceled her plans to travel on Victoria Majestic, but not her dream of embarking on a residential cruise. That brought her to the Odyssey. Two years on, Hennessy said she has no regrets: "We took a risk, and most of us — I've got to believe most of us — realized it was a startup company and it would have inherent risk.

" Hennessy said she treasures the times she had on board the Odyssey before all passengers were told to disembark last month. "Yes, it's tragic, it's sad, we're devastated, we're heartbroken, but it was amazing," she said. "I may never do it again, even if another ship came to be," she said of the possibility of living aboard a residential cruise ship. "I'm not sure I would do it because I lived my dream.

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"Shirene Thomas, 61, said she pulled out of putting a deposit down on the Victoria Majestic at the last minute. The appeal of living on a cruise ship, however, continued to draw her in.

"You were always going to be around other people, you wouldn't have to go in and out of hotels, you wouldn't have to deal with flying anymore," she said of the cruise lifestyle. , another residential-cruise project from Villa Vie's Petterson, Thomas put down a deposit for a planned three-year voyage beginning in September 2023, and flew to Istanbul that month.

"I'd given up everything I had. I didn't have an address, I didn't have a car, I didn't even have a fork and knife to my name," she said. Shirene Thomas tried to set sail with Life at Sea. Villa Vie's Odyssey was her second attempt.

Courtesy of Shirene Thomasmonths of delays, Thomas has been living out of a hotel in Cambodia, trying to get her pets out of the country with her in time for the holidays. After two failed ventures, Thomas said she feels "resentment" toward those who sold her the dream of life at sea.

Over time, she hopes to see the double disappointment differently: "I think once I really have time to look back at all the things I did get to see and do, I will feel better than I'm feeling marooned in this hotel room right now.

" This story draws on published and unpublished interviews Business Insider conducted in 2024. Grace Dean, a former business reporter, contributed reporting to the 2024 interviews.