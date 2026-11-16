Vile dad killed baby son who wouldn’t stop him crying while he played video games

Paiva told police he was playing “Overwatch” when the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

A Hawaii father is accused of killing his baby son because he wouldn’t stop crying while the dad tried to play video games, according to police.

Joshua Kaleolani Agbayani Soto Paiva, 20, of Kea’au on Hawai’i Island, admitted he was playing the online game “Overwatch” on Oct. 25 when his 3-month-old son John-Charles Saiki-Paiva wouldn’t stop crying,He told cops that he then started “aggressively rocking” the helpless tot so hard in his baby bouncer that his head and body flailed and hit the frame for at least 15 minutes, the docs said. Joshua Kaleolani Agbayani Soto Paiva, 20, is charged with manslaughter for allegedly killing his 3-month-old son.

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The vile dad then grabbed his baby by the right leg and yanked him out of the bouncer — then applied his full 220-pound frame on him on an ottoman, the report said. Police responded to a report of an unresponsive infant just before noon on Oct. 25. The baby was rushed to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center emergency room, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The young dad initially told cops he was preparing a bottle for his son when he heard the baby “coughing and gagging with milk coming out” before he “went completely quiet,” according to charging documents. Paiva told cops he was playing “Overwatch” when his son wouldn’t stop crying. Paiva was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Hilo Police Station without incident. He was charged with manslaughter, and his bail was set at $1 million.

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“A case like this is really difficult with … everybody involved, you know, the personnel that responded to the scene, the medical staff that worked on the infant,” said Lt. Derek Morimoto, Hawai‘i Police Department.

“So a lot of people are affected by a case like this. ”