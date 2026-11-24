Gabriel Vilardi had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets hung on for a 4-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.

Utah Mammoth goalie Sebastian Cossa deflects the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Gabriel Vilardi had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets hung on for a 4-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday night. Morgan Barron also had a goal for the Jets . Kyle Connor picked up two assists. Stuart Skinner made 34 saves for Winnipeg, which is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games and finished a four-game homestand 2-1-1.

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Vilardi got things going at 5:11, Peeke replied 67 seconds later, Vilardi notched his second assist 68 seconds after that and Crouse made it 2-2 at 10:22. Barron broke the tie at 14:00. Vilardi scored an empty-netter with 7 seconds remaining in the third. It was his second career hat trick.

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The other was April 4, 2024, against the Calgary Flames. Heading into the game, Utah led the NHL with 21 goals from defensemen, now 22 with Peeke's goal. Utah forward Dylan Guenther, who had missed the past six games with injury, and Clayton Keller , returned to the top line. Logan Cooley extended his point streak to four games .

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