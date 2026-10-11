Hungary PM Viktor Orban's Brother Detained in People-Smuggling Probe

Aron Orban, brother of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was detained in a human trafficking and influence peddling investigation. Authorities arrested four suspects for facilitating residence permits for over 100 Vietnamese nationals in 2024.

Aron Orban, the younger brother of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was taken into police custody on Monday, according to new Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

The detention is part of a probe into suspected human trafficking and influence peddling committed while Viktor Orban was in office. Hungarian police said they made arrests and carried out house searches at four locations in and around Budapest. The Counter-Terrorism Center assisted because firearms were expected at two of the scenes. The investigation is a joint effort by the National Bureau of Investigation and the newly formed National Asset Recovery and Protection Office.

Also read Hungarian authorities detain Viktor Orbán's younger brother for suspected human trafficking

Suspected Human Trafficking and Influence Peddling Probe

Police said the four detained individuals are suspected of human trafficking committed in a criminal conspiracy for financial gain. They allegedly facilitated Hungarian residence permits for more than 100 Vietnamese nationals in 2024, most of whom aimed to leave Hungary for Western Europe. One suspect is accused of influence peddling in the acquisition of these permits. Authorities said the perpetrators charged visa applicants a so-called recruitment fee at Hungary's foreign missions in Vietnam, which they then shared.

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The four suspects, a woman and three men, were detained as part of a months-long operation. Police did not release the names of the suspects and declined to provide further details. The National Asset Protection and Recovery Office did not identify the suspects detained. The body was set up to investigate allegations of corruption during Viktor Orban's 16-year rule, which he has denied.

In September, the office said selling political connections to obtain residence permits for employment was among the first four cases it planned to investigate. Viktor Orban dismissed his brother's detention as an instance of political revenge. Writing on Facebook, he said, In this dirty game, the aim is the elimination of the political opponent and the establishment of a one-party system. I am the target, my younger brother is just a tool.

High-Profile Arrests Target Former Officials and Allies

He also wrote that what is happening in Hungary is not accountability but a settling of scores. Photographs published by Hungarian news outlet HVG Monday evening showed the younger Orban arriving in a police vehicle at a pretrial detention facility in Budapest. Aron Orban, 49, is a businessman. His detention is the latest of several high-profile police actions against former officials or individuals with close ties to the former prime minister.

In October, police detained former governor of the Hungarian Central Bank, Gyorgy Matolcsy, for suspected fraud and other crimes. Matolcsy was one of Viktor Orban's closest economic allies. He is suspected of misusing funds through a foundation set up in 2014 that was endowed with some 818 million dollars in public assets. Matolcsy has denied wrongdoing and is still in custody.

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An international arrest warrant for his son, Adam, is still active. In September, police took into custody two former ministers in Viktor Orban's government. One is suspected of criminal mismanagement of 17.3 billion forints, or 53.6 million dollars, of public funds. The other is suspected of accepting more than 12 billion forints, or 37.2 million dollars, in bribes and kickbacks.

They remain in police custody. The arrests are part of a comprehensive push by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's new government to unearth suspected corruption and abuses of office committed by Viktor Orban's far-right administration and associated business circles during his 16 years in power. Viktor Orban lost a landslide election in April after 16 years in power.

Magyar said on the sidelines of a speech in the German capital that three out of the ex-ministers of Orban are already in custody. He added that Orban's brother went to custody today. The former prime minister's Fidesz party is known for its anti-immigration stance. Police said the four detained were suspected of helping Vietnamese citizens reach Western Europe for several months in 2024.

The woman and three men held are suspected of human smuggling committed as part of a criminal conspiracy for the purpose of financial gain. The authorities said the perpetrators charged visa applicants a recruitment fee at Hungary's foreign missions in Vietnam, which they then shared. The investigation continues.