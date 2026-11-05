Viktor Frankl Mind Freedom Choice Response Between Stimulus

Viktor Frankl argues that between stimulus and response lies a space where individuals exercise ultimate freedom. This text explores his philosophy on personal responsibility and choice.

Viktor Frankl fundamentally posits that human beings possess absolute control over their own thoughts, which serves as the direct foundation for controlling their choices. Every day presents countless moments of decision and choice. Some seem significant and some not. While circumstances also undoubtedly influence us, they do not necessarily determine every response.

The Space Between Stimulus and Response

Between an event and a reaction lies a moment of choice. As Viktor Frankl, author of the referenced text, observed: Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom. Profoundly, Frankl did not arrive at this conclusion while living a comfortable life. He made this observation while existing in circumstances where almost every external freedom had been removed.

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Yet he was somehow of the mind that one freedom remained. That was the mind-based freedom to choose one's response. It stands to reason that others can influence us, pressure us, provoke us, encourage us, or attempt to persuade us. Added to this, physical and social circumstances can also advance or constrain the options available to us. However, as noted by Frankl, we still have control of our thoughts, which indicates that we have control of our choices.

Philosophical Accountability and Kant

Consequently, this space between stimulus and response is also where the question of blame can arise. For example, expressions such as It is not my fault or I had no choice are often considered familiar statements. In relation to this, here is what we need to note. This almost incomprehensible insight and associated profound self-selected mind-based power of Frankl's statement, in which he declares, there really is something immutably and objectively and consciously extraordinary taking place within the universal human condition.

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And with this insight taking place, Frankl concludes with the following amazing declaration: In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom. As such, and further to this, Frankl infers and extrapolates that external pressure, provocation, and/or suppression will have an impact on the mind or anyone. However, according to Frankl, external circumstances cannot control thoughts, attitude, or choice.

This premise now extends into the unbelievable and extraordinary deep insight of Frankl, in which he declares that the space between stimulus and response is where self-selected and self-initiated choice takes place. What else can this insight suggest? To me, it suggests power, which the self owns and controls. However, what if the circumstances are such that there is no personal power over anything? What then needs to be noted here is that this capacity for choice in this space between stimulus and response is not a panacea for anything.

Universal Moral Responsibility

So then, does choice actually exist? According to Frankl, who was in a position where he had no power over anything, between stimulus and response there was a space. As such, choices could be made. How is this at all possible? Yet, as the extraordinary experience and evidence of Frankl declares, it is possible. As such, when choices are made, consequences will take place, and with this we need to note that the action.

With this being the case, the question that must now be asked is: One consideration is to understand that irrespective of circumstances or time, in this space between stimulus and response where choice takes place, this choice belongs to the self, and it cannot be transferred to another person. Consequently, to say, in terms of choices made: It is not my fault, or I had no choice, these statements and choices do not meet the test of the Categorical Imperative.

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As Immanuel Kant points out, if every individual were permitted to transfer blame for a self-selected choice to another person by saying, My road was not my fault, or I had no choice, that means that accountability and personal responsibility from a philosophical and social perspective would not be a universal ethical and moral principle (Kant, 1785/2012). However, the fact is you are accountable and responsible for your choices, just the same as everyone else.

And it is this universal truth that meets with the universality of the Categorical Imperative of Kant. And to this question, there is only one universal answer: Between stimulus and response there is space. It is you who must decide what that answer is. Kant, I. (2012). Groundwork of the metaphysics of morals (M. Gregor & J. Timmermann, Eds. & Trans.). Cambridge University Press. (Original work published 1785).