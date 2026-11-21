Texas Lt. Gov-elect Vikki Goodwin plans to end 287g agreements with ICE, citing community safety concerns and voter priorities on economy.

Texas Lt. Gov. -elect Vikki Goodwin stated on Friday that her administration intends to sever cooperative ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Speaking on CNN News Central, the incoming official argued that current collaboration strategies have compromised public safety within Texas communities.

Vikki Goodwin on ICE Safety Concerns

Goodwin directly addressed the relationship between state authorities and federal immigration agents during a broadcast segment with co-host Sara Sidner. She emphasized that local law enforcement agencies must prioritize protecting their neighborhoods over enforcing federal immigration laws. The incoming Lieutenant Governor asserted that recent immigration enforcement actions have inadvertently made communities less secure rather than more protected.

Also read DHS chief presses Texas on ICE cooperation amid Democratic leadership transition

Goodwin highlighted specific incidents where individuals were shot and killed during immigration-related operations in Texas. She stated that many of those affected were not criminals but ordinary residents caught in the crossfire of aggressive enforcement tactics. This perspective suggests a shift in how the new leadership views the balance between immigration compliance and local safety.

Goodwin Plans to End 287g Agreements

When asked about the future of state-federal cooperation, Goodwin confirmed her intention to terminate 287g agreements. These legal frameworks currently compel local police forces to perform duties typically reserved for ICE agents. She argued that forcing local officers into these roles distracts them from their primary mission of community protection and crime prevention.

Advertisement

Goodwin pointed to widespread voter backlash against the intensified focus on immigration enforcement during recent campaigns. She noted that while the incoming governor emphasized border security, many residents felt the aggressive tactics used within state borders were counterproductive. The Lieutenant Governor-elect believes this negative perception was a significant factor in recent electoral outcomes.

Voter Priorities Focus on Economy

Goodwin explained that affordability emerged as the dominant concern for voters across the state. Residents were primarily worried about the rising costs of groceries and healthcare services. Many citizens reported struggling to afford basic necessities, which overshadowed debates about immigration policy in their daily lives.

Education funding and the quality of local schools also ranked high on the list of public priorities. Goodwin noted that families are deeply invested in ensuring strong educational institutions for their children. These economic and social issues took precedence over border politics for a majority of the electorate she represented during her travels.

Regional Anger Over Border Wall Plans

Specific regions in Texas, particularly the Big Bend area, expressed strong opposition to proposed border wall constructions. Residents in South Texas found the idea of building a physical barrier through difficult terrain to be unnecessary and impractical. This local frustration further fueled the sentiment that current federal strategies were misaligned with on-the-ground realities.

Advertisement

Goodwin concluded that the status quo of immigration enforcement is unacceptable to Texas voters. Her administration is expected to pivot its focus toward economic stability and public safety metrics. This shift marks a significant departure from the previous governor's approach to federal immigration cooperation.