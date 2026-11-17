Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison joins the short-term injured reserve, missing four weeks. Explore the fantasy football implications, replacement players, and projected return date for Week 15.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been placed on the short-term injured reserve list, an administrative move that will sideline the playmaker for a minimum of four weeks. The team announced the decision following a setback to his thumb during Friday's practice session ahead of their divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers. This development creates an immediate and critical roster-management challenge for fantasy football managers navigating the final stretch of the regular season.

Official Injury Status and Expected Absence

The medical staff determined that the thumb injury aggravated a lingering issue Addison had initially experienced during training camp. Despite his effort to suit up for the team's 30-10 road victory, he was ultimately ruled inactive. The official placement on the short-term IR ensures he will miss at least four games, removing him from the lineup for upcoming contests against the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the New England Patriots.

Also read Vikings Miss Key Offensive Weapons T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison for Packers Clash

This timeline directly impacts the schedule through mid-November. The earliest Addison can realistically return to action is during a Week 15 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions. However, fantasy owners must treat this date as a realistic target rather than a guaranteed return, as recovery protocols often involve careful reintegration steps.

Recovery Realities and Replacement Targets

While Vikings offensive lineman Donovan Jackson returned quickly from a similar procedure last season, the physiological demands on a wide receiver differ significantly. The position requires constant hand-eye coordination, precise grip strength, and the ability to absorb high-velocity passes in traffic. Any lingering soreness or stiffness in the thumb could easily push his return back to Week 16, making patience essential for roster planning.

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With Addison sidelined and other key pass-catchers like T.J. Hockenson dealing with wrist and chest injuries, and Jajuan Jennings missing time due to a calf issue, target availability in Kevin O'Connell's offense has shifted dramatically. Justin Jefferson remains the undisputed alpha in Minnesota, with his target share becoming virtually bulletproof. Defenses will continue to bracket him aggressively, but Kirk Cousins' willingness to trust his top playmaker keeps Jefferson locked in as an elite, matchup-proof WR1.

Intermediate and red-zone opportunities will likely fall to T.J. Hockenson and Jajuan Jennings if they clear their respective injury hurdles. Jennings, in particular, carries sneaky WR3 or flex appeal once he returns from his calf issue. Additionally, depth receivers Tai Felton and Myles Price have already stepped into expanded roles during Week 10 against the Packers. They should continue to see regular snaps in three-wide sets, though they remain deep-league dart throws rather than reliable starters for standard leagues.

Quarterback Chemistry and Postseason Outlook

The prospect of Addison's eventual return is genuinely intriguing given the offensive dynamics under quarterback Kirk Cousins. During Addison's 2023 rookie campaign, before Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, the duo connected for 36 receptions, 482 yards, and seven touchdowns across eight games. That red-zone chemistry could pay significant dividends during the fantasy postseason if Addison is healthy for the playoffs.

However, Addison's 2026 campaign has been a bumpy ride for fantasy managers, marked by previous absences such as a Week 5 contest in New Orleans due to a hamstring injury. His per-game output across seven active appearances remained modest despite his big-play reputation. While his 15.4 yards per catch underscores his vertical juice and ability to stretch the field, hovering around five targets a night capped his weekly floor in both half-PPR and full-PPR scoring formats.

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Whether to keep Addison rostered now comes down to your specific league's format, playoff positioning, and bench flexibility. Managers with strong depth may need to consider waivers for immediate production, while those prioritizing high-upside postseason assets should hold him through the early weeks of December. The coming weeks will test the resilience of both the injured players and the fantasy rosters dependent on their production.