It's time to break down who's more likely to win Sunday's Week 12 clash between the Vikings and Falcons.

It's time to break down who's more likely to win Sunday's Week 12 clash between the Vikings and Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

The Falcons are coming to town Sunday in hopes of stopping their three-game skid against the Vikings and the Dirty Birds' former quarterback. Both the Vikings and Falcons are coming off some brutal losses, so the desperation to get back in the win column for both will be apparent. How will Cousins handle going against his former squad? Did Atlanta learn a thing or two from the 49ers?

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It's been a bad month to be an Atlanta defender, as the Falcons have allowed 28 points and 390 yards per game in November. Unsurprisingly, they've also gone winless this month, and they'll now be tasked with stopping their former quarterback, Cousins. The Vikings offense is objectively better with Cousins under center, but they're also dealing with key injuries to Jordan Addison and Christian Darrisaw, making a constant stream of touchdowns unlikely.