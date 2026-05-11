Vikings Start Carson Wentz at QB vs. Bills as Kyler Murray Sits with Hamstring Strain

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell named Carson Wentz the starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, as Kyler Murray deals with a hamstring strain that has him week to week.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday that Carson Wentz will start at quarterback in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, as Kyler Murray recovers from a hamstring strain.

O'Connell said Murray is week to week after imaging confirmed the strain. Max Brosmer will serve as the backup quarterback.

Also read Carson Wentz to start for Vikings vs. Bills with Kyler Murray 'week-to-week'

"After evaluating Kyler on Monday, getting some imaging and things, we did determine he does have a hamstring strain," O'Connell said. "Don't believe it to be much more than a week-to-week kind of thing right now, but for him, his movement skills and the way he plays the game, we do feel like we'd be putting him at risk of possibly turning this into a more significant injury than it is by trying to have him work through it here early on.

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Carson Wentz Starts Against Bills

" Murray also missed Week 2 earlier this season due to a concussion suffered in the Vikings' season opener. In his absence, Wentz led a comeback win in that opener and then started the following game, a 9-3 victory over the Chicago Bears. This will be Wentz's second start of the season and his seventh start for the Vikings over the last two seasons.

"We have so much confidence in Wentz," O'Connell said. "He's going to throw a lot of completions. He's going to put the ball in play. He's got such a high, high understanding of not only the offense, but what he's looking at on the other side.

He's got 100 games of experience.

" O'Connell added: "He's the perfect guy in a moment where you can't have Kyler out there at full strength to go in there, and we feel very strongly about when Carson's in there, we're going to get really effective quarterback play. " He also said, "There's a ton of confidence in Carson.

" In two appearances this season, Wentz has totaled 276 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 106.4 passer rating, while completing 59.0% of his passes. Murray has totaled 1,022 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, three interceptions and an 86.6 passer rating, while completing 64.9% of his passes. Murray has added 167 rushing yards. Murray, who joined the Vikings in March on a one-year contract, has not played to expectations.

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Vikings Offense Faces Challenges

His five touchdown passes in six games rank tied for 29th in the NFL. The team's passing attack is averaging 165 yards per game, which is 31st in the league. The offense is 27th in the NFL, averaging 20 points per game. Despite the offensive struggles, the Vikings lead the NFC North with a 6-1 record.

Their defense ranks first in the NFL in opponent points (13.3 per game) and second in opponent yards (271.6 per game). The 93 points they have allowed is the lowest mark in the league.

However, the offense ranks 29th in total yards (279.4 per game) and 17th in rushing yards (113.9 per game). The Vikings are coming off a 19-15 loss on the road to the Detroit Lions, their first loss of the season. After the game, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, usually affable, exited the locker room without talking to reporters, clearly frustrated. O'Connell seemed to fault Murray for an inability to maximize opportunities to Jefferson.

Kyler Murray Benched for Week

Taken together, these factors give the Vikings' coaching staff reason to move in a different direction without embarrassing Murray, whom the team still hopes can contribute once he's fully healthy. So, we're seeing the soft benching of Murray. The signs this was coming began following the loss to Detroit. At the beginning of the week, even with the season's first loss still fresh, O'Connell had committed to Murray as his starting quarterback.

The coach was asked whether Murray would be the Vikings' starter against the Bills on Monday Night Football if he overcame his sore hamstring during the week. O'Connell announced Thursday that Wentz will start while Brosmer will serve as the backup. Murray is out this week.