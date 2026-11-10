Vikings QB Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Oberg: Inside Their Relationship

Carson Wentz and wife Madison Oberg have been together through the ups and downs of the NFL.

with the Minnesota Vikings. He's stepping in for Kyler Murray, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury and won't play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Wentz is serving as Minnesota's backup, but he's certainly had his share of experience as a starting quarterback. Away from football, he's also built a life with his wife, Madison "Maddie" Oberg. The two have beenand been through career highs and lows, and Wentz often makes it clear just how much she means to him. Wentz and Oberg connected in 2017 through their shared interest in humanitarian work.

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Oberg had interned with Mission of Hope, a Christian organization that Wentz visited during a trip to Haiti.. In February 2018, just two days after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII, Wentz announced that he had proposed to Oberg. , adding that he couldn't wait to marry his best friend. The couple tied the knot on July 15, 2018, at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

"Happy 6 years to the love of my life," he said. "The girls and I are so blessed to call you ours as we go through this wild adventure called life. You're the best.

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"Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg Have Four Daughters. Their children are Hadley Jayne, born in April 2020, Hudson Rose, born in November 2021, Hayes Emersyn, born in November 2023, and Hunter Mae, who arrived in November 2025. Over the years, Wentz has regularly expressed gratitude for his wife's support. It's not easy to be the wife of a quarterback in the NFL, especially one that changes teams often.

, Wentz has lots to be grateful for away from football, too. His wife and four daughters remain an important part of his life, no matter which NFL team he's trying to get on the scoreboard. Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college.

Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.