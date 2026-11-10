Vikings NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Trades, Rumors, and Latest News

Tuesday marks the 2026 NFL trade deadline, and it's safe to say that the annual event couldn't have come at a better time for the Vikings. After a perfect 6-0 s

Keeping tabs on the latest Vikings trade rumors and transactions now that the 2026 NFL deadline has arrived. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tuesday marks the 2026 NFL trade deadline, and it's safe to say that the annual event couldn't have come at a better time for the Vikings.

After a perfect 6-0 start to the season, the Purple and Gold are officially trending in the wrong direction after. The fact that the Vikings have several pressing needs will only make Teasley's job tougher, especially with only one victory separating first and last place in the NFC North.

Also read Vikings’ Present and Future Could Be Defined in Final Stretch Before Trade Deadline

Most Minnesota fans don't want to see Brian Flores's elite defensive work go to waste, further emphasizing how badly the team needs a trade deadline home run. That said, here's a look at the Vikings' trade deadline moves as they come, and the latest rumors surrounding the team. At the time of writing, the Vikings have yet to make a trade, with around five hours remaining before the deadline.

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This section will be updated as the moves come in, assuming Teasley & Co. can pull off any transactions. ). A QB trade could be what Minnesota's offense needs to wake up, with some potential targets including Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert and Geno Smith. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also added fuel to the QB trade fire, mentioning that he expects the Vikings to.

It remains to be seen what that will look like; however, assuming it's true, it is encouraging to hear that Teasley will be actively doing what he can to improve the roster.