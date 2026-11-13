Vikings' Justin Jefferson makes feelings clear in Kirk Cousins trade reaction

Vikings star Justin Jefferson made his feelings very clear about having Kirk Cousins back as his teammate after the NFL trade.

The Minnesota Vikings addressed their glaring issues with the offense this week by making a deal before the NFL trade deadline to bring Kirk Cousins back to Minnesota.

That created a reunion between Cousins and superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, who were teammates for four seasons. During Thursday's press conference, Jefferson expressed his enthusiasm about having his former quarterback back amid the Vikings' recent losing streak.

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"It's definitely exciting to have a guy like him back in the building," Jefferson told reporters on Thursday. "If you know Kirk, you know how he approaches the game, how he studies, how he is mentally and physically preparing for Sunday. It's just, you know, a joy to kinda hear him take over and be a leader in the meeting room, on the field. It's definitely a cool little situation for sure," he said.

More news: Keenan Allen Reveals Where He Stands on Mike Evans Beef After 49ers Trade Jefferson and Cousins were teammates from 2020 to 2023. During that time, Jefferson had a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2021. He also had a standout 2022 season, including 128 receptions for 1,809 yards, and the Vikings reached the postseason. Midway through the 2023 season, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles, dealing a significant setback to the Vikings, who went 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

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After that season, Cousins signed a lucrative deal with the Atlanta Falcons, while the Vikings brought in Sam Darnold for one season before he left for Seattle. The rest is history, as Darnold won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Vikings' quarterback situation has been a significant issue, and one that has seemingly hindered Jefferson. They recently suffered a disappointing 23-6 "Monday Night Football" home loss to the Buffalo Bills, with Carson Wentz struggling to do much of anything for most of the matchup. Now they'll have Cousins back after trading a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Based on Jefferson's recent comments, he seems quite happy to have a quarterback he's familiar with back on the roster. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has experienced his share of frustrations in recent seasons, but a reunion with Cousins could help rekindle some of the previous success they enjoyed together in Minnesota. Cousins gets his first start with the Vikings when they face division rival, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET.

More news: Patriots QB Drake Maye Calls Out Media Over Reports About Injured Teammate For more about the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL, visit Newsweek Sports. That created a reunion between Cousins and superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, who were teammates for four seasons. During Thursday's press conference, Jefferson expressed his enthusiasm about having his former quarterback back amid the Vikings' recent losing streak.

"If you know Kirk, you know how he approaches the game, how he studies, how he is mentally and physically preparing for Sunday. It's just, you know, a joy to kinda hear him take over and be a leader in the meeting room, on the field. It's definitely a cool little situation for sure," he said. Jefferson and Cousins were teammates from 2020 to 2023.

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During that time, Jefferson had a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2021. He also had a standout 2022 season, including 128 receptions for 1,809 yards, and the Vikings reached the postseason. Midway through the 2023 season, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles, dealing a significant setback to the Vikings, who went 7-10 and missed the playoffs.

After that season, Cousins signed a lucrative deal with the Atlanta Falcons, while the Vikings brought in Sam Darnold for one season before he left for Seattle. The rest is history, as Darnold won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Vikings' quarterback situation has been a significant issue, and one that has seemingly hindered Jefferson. They recently suffered a disappointing 23-6"Monday Night Football" home loss to the Buffalo Bills, with Carson Wentz struggling to do much of anything for most of the matchup. Now they'll have Cousins back after trading a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Based on Jefferson's recent comments, he seems quite happy to have a quarterback he's familiar with back on the roster. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has experienced his share of frustrations in recent seasons, but a reunion with Cousins could help rekindle some of the previous success they enjoyed together in Minnesota. Cousins gets his first start with the Vikings when they face division rival, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET.