Minnesota Vikings announce Christian Darrisaw and Blake Cashman as inactive for Week 12 against Atlanta. Kirk Cousins starts in his home debut, while practice squad playErs Henry Byrd and Kenny Dyson Jr. are elevated.

Week 12 Injury Report and Roster Adjustments

Key Player Status and Quarterback Dynamics

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their roster decisions for the critical Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons , revealing significant absence due to injury. Team officials confirmed that veteran left tackle Christian Darrisaw will be inactive for the contest. his absence forces the offensive line to adjust its configuration for the game at U.S. Bank Stadium . To bolster the depth chart in Darrisaw's stead, the Vikings have elevated two players from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Henry Byrd and linebacker Kenny Dyson Jr. have been added to the active roster for the first time this season. These elevations provide essential support for the coaching staff as they navigate the defensive and offensive line challenges presented by the upcoming game.

Linebacker Blake Cashman,who had been cleared to return from a previous concussion, was also ruled out for Sunday's game. Cashman had recently overcome a concussion sustained in Week 10 against Buffalo and had played in the following contest against San Francisco. however, he was listed as questionable with a back injury on Saturday and ultimately did not suit up. Reports indicated that Cashman struggled visibly during pre-game warmups, leading to his inclusion in the inactive list. His absence shifts defensive responsibilities onto other linebackers, including Eric Wilson,who will need to contend with Falcons tight finish Biojan Robinson more heavily than usuAl.

Also read Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland week-to-week with knee injury, awaiting more tests: Sources

Quarterback Rotation and Leadership

A major storyline for the Vikings this week involves the quarterback position following the mid-November trade acquisition of Kirk Cousins. Cousins is set to make his third start since rejoining the franchise and will be playing in his first home game at U.S. Bank Stadium since the trade. This matchup is particularly notable as it marks the first time Cousins faces the Falcons since his tenure with Atlanta from 2024 to 2025. Veteran backup Kyler Murray has returned from a hamstring injury and will serve as the primary reserve. Carson Wentz is also dressed for the game but is expected to remain on the sideline unless both Cousins and Murray are forced to exit due to injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team Context and Season Outlook

The Vikings return home seeking to reverse recent fortunes after an international road trip that resulted in a loss. They face a determined Falcons squad that's actively competing for the NFC South division title. Both teams are dealing with injury challenges that could influence the outcome of the game. The Vikings are looking to leverage the leadership of Cousins and the improved depth provided by the practice squad elevations to secure a home victory. The game trailer and recent media appearances highlight the focus on special teams contributions and the defensive line's chemistry as key factors for the team's success in this pivotal November contest.