Vikings hire Nolan Teasley from Seahawks as new general manager

The Vikings have their new general manager.

Minnesota hired Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley for the job on Saturday,Teasley had worked for Seattle for the past 13 seasons, rising from an intern role in 2013 to being the No. 2 behind general manager John Schneider.

He’s spent the past four seasons as Seattle’s assistant GM, having served as the team’s director of pro personnel from 2018-22 after one season as assistant director of pro personnel and three seasons as a pro personnel scout .fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after four seasonsRob Brzezinski, who was previously a salary cap analyst and contract negotiator for the team, had been serving as the Vikings’ interim general manager. The offseason before, Adofo-Mensah let quarterback Sam Darnold walk in free agency to the Seahawks, handing the keys to second-year QB J.J.

McCarthy, who struggled with injuries and inconsistency for large stretches of the 2025 season. Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham celebrate scoring during the first half of the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. At the time, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there was “tension” around the team and it had gotten “ugly” with Adofo-Mensah at the helm.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf said after the firing that it was “not about any one decision or move” but rather an overall look at the state of the team. Now, Teasley and head coach Kevin O’Connell will be tasked with figuring out who will be behind center come Week 1.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy: A Gritty Masterpiece Redefining the Superhero GenreAn analysis of Christopher Nolan's groundbreaking The Dark Knight Trilogy, exploring how it blended intense action with profound character development, setting a new standard for superhero films through realistic portrayals and an all-star cast. The films focused on Batman's emotional burden and reimagined iconic villains like the Joker and Bane with depth and terror.

Read more »

How Eagles Have Handled Nolan Smith After Recent Arrest -- And Why They're Moving ForwardNolan Smith was present on the first open session of Philadelphia Eagles OTAs this week, a positive sign the franchise addressing what transpired with the pass

Read more »

Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy give wildly different answers about their Vikings QB room dynamicNew Vikings teammates Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy gave very different responses when asked about their quarterback dynamic this offseason week.

Read more »

How Nolan Teasley Can Aim to Replicate Seahawks' Success in MinnesotaTeasley comes from one of the most consistently successful organizations in the NFL. What's the blueprint he'll bring as the Vikings' new GM?

Read more »