From J.J. McCarthy to Kirk Cousins, the Vikings haven't been short on drama in 2026, but another franchise may have just taken the crown. Aaron Rodgers is no st

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to leaving teams on less than friendly terms, and after departing the Packers and Jets with a grudge, he's now out of Pittsburgh, leaving a trail of destruction behind him.

, and the Steelers' former starter is now searching for a new team. And while the Steelers have publicly supported McCarthy since Rodgers' scathing claims, if even half of what was said is true, Pittsburgh may be in the market for a new head coach in 2027—and that's pretty bad news for the Vikings. Rodgers claims that McCarthy was falling asleep in meetings and breaking down huddles with the wrong team's name among other embarrassments.

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Some reports have corroborated those accusations, and while it's generally looked down upon to spill locker room beans, it may be too hard for McCarthy to reinvent his image. If the Steelers ultimately decide that McCarthy isn't the man for the job, the next man they turn to could very well be Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.