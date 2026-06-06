Vikings coach addresses J.J. McCarthy’s worrying comments about Kyler Murray

Kevin O’Connell claimed all is well between his two top quarterbacks.

Despite questionable comments J.J. McCarthy about his new QB1 competition, Kyler Murray , the Vikings head coach said Thursday that the pair have been “very professional” in working together during Minnesota OTAs.

“The interpretation of those comments will be what they are. I would just say, in the room, day to day, the dialogue between those guys, the interactions, have been very professional,” O’Connell said. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. O’Connell said he’s getting some help from experience behind McCarthy and Murray on the depth chart.

“… It’s been a positive room,” he said. “I think Carson has a lot to do with that, as the veteran in the room. And I would never discount Josh McCown’s extensive career as a player in those quarterback rooms and how he manages the room and everybody in there. ” “It’s just like two guys in a classroom,” McCarthy said.

“He sits on one side. I sit on the other side. It’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us. ”“It’s been great,” Murray said of playing with McCarthy.

“Obviously, I know he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him. I’ve played seven years now, going onto eight. So, I’m considered a veteran even though I don’t see myself as that. Give him any knowledge that he needs.

Again, we’re both competitors, and I know we both want what’s best for the team. ”in his second game of the season, causing him to miss the next five contests. In the two games he played, he threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray talks to reporters after an NFL football practice Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Eagan, Minn.

Last year, Murray had six passing touchdowns and three interceptions across five games. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray talks to reporters after an NFL football practice Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Eagan, Minn.





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