Vikings bringing back Kirk Cousins in trade with Raiders to address QB troubles

After weeks of ineffective quarterback play, the Minnesota Vikings are bringing back an old friend.

From Von Miller’s two sacks in Super Bowl LVI to Mecole Hardman’s game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, these five midseason NFL acquisitions helped their teams capture a championship.

The 6-2 team traded for Kirk Cousins ahead of Tuesday's deadline, sending back a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in the deal. It's a reunion for the 38-year-old Cousins, who was the Vikings' starting quarterback from 2018 to 2023. Over those six seasons, Cousins went 50-37-1 as a starter with 23,265 passing yards, 171 passing touchdowns, 55 interceptions and three Pro Bowl nods.

Also read Kirk Cousins’ costly decision leaves Raiders coach Klint Kubiak unhappy

Since leaving Minnesota, Cousins spent two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and later joined the Raiders . He's started all nine games for Las Vegas in 2026, accumulating 2,340 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The trade will send quarterback Fernando Mendoza into the starting lineup for Las Vegas. After getting picked first overall in April's draft, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner served as Cousins' backup to open the season.

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The Vikings, after starting 6-0, have lost two straight while their offense continues to struggle. Minnesota has the second-worst offense and the second-best defense in terms of yardage through Week 9. Who is playing in NFL Week 10? Here's the full scheduleThis trade follows years of quarterback moves that have not worked out for the franchise.

After Cousins left as a free agent in 2023, the team brought in Sam Darnold and drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round. Darnold led the team to a 14-3 record, then left for the Seattle Seahawks andThe move for Cousins shows a belief in Brian Flores' defense, which has been dominant for much of the season. Minnesota is allowing a league-best 14.5 points per game and is tied for the most sacks .