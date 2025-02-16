Vigilante Token Takes Over the Hollywood Sign in Daring Crypto Marketing Stunt

Cryptocurrency project Vigilante Token temporarily replaced the iconic 'HOLLYWOOD' inscription on the Hollywood sign with their VIGI flag, leading to a massive price surge and global attention.

A cryptocurrency project called Vigilante Token ( VIGI ) used a rather unconventional and attention-grabbing marketing strategy. They managed to temporarily display a VIGI flag on the iconic Hollywood sign, located on Mount Lee in California. This stunt, which involved bypassing the sign's security measures, quickly gained traction in the local media and resulted in a significant price surge for the VIGI token.

The Hollywood sign, a beloved tourist attraction and cultural landmark, is heavily protected. It features barriers and a sophisticated security system designed to deter unauthorized access and alert authorities to any suspicious activity. Yet, the Vigilante team managed to temporarily replace the traditional 'HOLLYWOOD' inscription with a VIGI flag. This audacious move caught the world's attention and propelled the VIGI token to a peak market capitalization of $5.5 million, witnessing a staggering 63,140% price increase within a short timeframe.The project had hinted at this unconventional marketing approach on Saturday, stating that the VIGI token launch would be executed in the most 'viral' way possible. Following the success of this stunt, Vigilante has promised even bolder marketing initiatives in the future, claiming their next endeavor will be '10 times bigger.' This highlights the lengths to which some cryptocurrency projects are willing to go to stand out in a market increasingly saturated with new tokens. Meanwhile, the authorities are likely investigating how this unauthorized alteration of a national landmark was achieved





